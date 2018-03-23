The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
List of ‘rabies provinces’ reduced

PHUKET: The Department of Livestock Development (DLD) has taken 14 provinces off its list of rabies outbreak zones, including Krabi.

Friday 23 March 2018, 10:52AM

Mr Jeerasak said that a DLD survey estimates that there are about 10 million cats and dogs in Thailand. The DLD aims to vaccinate 8.24 million of them. Photo: SDF
Mr Jeerasak said that a DLD survey estimates that there are about 10 million cats and dogs in Thailand. The DLD aims to vaccinate 8.24 million of them. Photo: SDF

Another 24 provinces remain on the list because they contain areas where rabies is still suspected.

Originally, zones in 38 provinces were announced in January, with the observation period expiring on Tuesday (Mar 20).

DLD Deputy Director-General Jeerasak Pipattanapongsophon said that, as of yesterday (Mar 21), 14 provinces had been removed from the list.

The provinces whose status has returned to normal are Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Chantaburi, Chonburi, Buriram, Surin, Amnatcharoen, Nakhon Phanom, Mahasarakam, Roi Et, Loei, Nongkhai, Krabi and Phattalung.

Those provinces that remain on the list as containing zones where rabies is suspected are Chacherngsao, Prachinburi, Rayong, Samut Prakarn, Nakhon Ratchassima, Yasothon, Srisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, Kalasin, Khonkaen, Mukdahan, Udon Thani, Chiang Rai, Nan, Tak, Petchabun, Prachuab Kirikhan, Samut Songkram, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Satun and Nonthaburi.

Mr Jeerasak said that a DLD survey estimates that there are about 10 million cats and dogs in Thailand. The DLD aims to vaccinate 8.24 million of them.

Between October last year and this week, 2,720,822 dogs and cats have been vaccinated.

He said that by May this year, the remaining 5.52 million animals are expected to be vaccinated.

 

 
