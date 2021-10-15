BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Lisa, Bocelli asked to join Thai countdowns

Lisa, Bocelli asked to join Thai countdowns

BANGKOK: Thailand has planned to spend B200 million to ask Thai-born Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban of the Korea-based Blackpink girl group and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli to join New Year countdowns in Phuket and Bangkok to help promote tourism.

culturetourism
By Bangkok Post

Friday 15 October 2021, 03:05PM

Thai-born Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban. Photo: Bangkok Post / Screen capture from Lalisa music video

Thai-born Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban. Photo: Bangkok Post / Screen capture from Lalisa music video

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told the Inside Thailand news programme yesterday (Oct 14) that a Thai agency was acting as the coordinator for the appearances of the two artists, reports the Bangkok Post.

He did not give the breakdown of the budget but said the amount for Bocelli was slightly higher.

The confirmation followed the worldwide success of Lisa’s solo debut LaLisa, which attracted millions of views hours after its debut on YouTube. It later officially took the Guinness World Record title for the most viewed YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours with 73.6 million views. It logged almost 270mn views yesterday, 34 days after the launch.

If the deal is successful, Mr Phiphat said Lisa would be asked to join the countdown in Phuket. The event will be held on Sarasin Bridge connecting the resort island with Phangnga province so people in both places can easily join, he added.

Bocelli will perform in Bangkok but the place has not yet been finalised, he said.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“We may ask City Hall if it’s possible to hold the event at Sanam Laung with the Grand Palace as the background. We think it will look magnificent,” Mr Phiphat said.

The budget for organising the two events will be around B400-500mn and the private sector can join as sponsors.

Mr Phiphat said Lisa was invited because she inspired young people. “She has proved she could rise to fame by taking the right path, without involvement in drugs."

The events aim to attract both Thais and foreigners to celebrate the reopening of Thailand after New Year countdowns were cancelled for two consecutive years due to COVID-19, the minister from the Bhumjaithai Party said.

“We also hope to attract more visitors from Asean countries since we believe Lisa has a large fan club there,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

tamvong | 15 October 2021 - 15:38:27 

How the hell is this going to promote tourism? And is it 200m or 600m as reported in the Bangkok Post? Either way it's a ridiculous waste of money given how many Thais are suffering from the pandemic.

Nasa12 | 15 October 2021 - 15:14:33 

It’s this the best way to spend tax money? The government tries to buy people happiness for a couple of hours and hopefully results in more votes in the future with the tax money. Shame on them. It’s better to spend 500M to help the poor and underprivileged. The effects will last much longer.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: An app to enter Thailand? 3 Phuket beach corner crashes |:| October 15
Team effort cleans rubbish from Khai Islands
Phuket Vegetarian Festival final night ablaze with firecrackers
Thailand Pass set to replace CoE
Phuket marks 150 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Quarantine being lifted, more provinces being opened
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tar balls return to Phuket beaches, Proposal to scrap COE for Thailand reopening |:| October 14
Three foreign drivers fall for Kalim corner in two weeks
Phuket Veg Fest to conclude final day of rituals
Brown water, tar balls return to Phuket beaches
Govt mulls further relaxing COVID rules
Oil price hike and baht depreciation worry Thai government
Phuket marks 156 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Phuket honours King Bhumibol
TAT to invite Blackpink’s Lisa to Phuket’s Countdown

 

Phuket community
Lisa, Bocelli asked to join Thai countdowns

How the hell is this going to promote tourism? And is it 200m or 600m as reported in the Bangkok Pos...(Read More)

Lisa, Bocelli asked to join Thai countdowns

It’s this the best way to spend tax money? The government tries to buy people happiness for a coup...(Read More)

Quarantine being lifted, more provinces being opened

I guess that means that domestic transfers through Suvarnabhumi will be allowed?...(Read More)

Thailand Pass set to replace CoE

Of course. They have to. Without quarantine the CoE is pointless. We're still waiting for the...(Read More)

Thailand Pass set to replace CoE

Oh Dear Lord Buddha, beware us of some new bureaucratic Government Internet operation a la 90 Days r...(Read More)

Quarantine being lifted, more provinces being opened

Interesting "Low Risk" countries, Britain average new cases 38,000, USA 88,600, Germany 8,...(Read More)

Brown water, tar balls return to Phuket beaches

Last month, walking along Kata beach, I noticed big patches of yellow, foul smelling water near to t...(Read More)

Three foreign drivers fall for Kalim corner in two weeks

Unbelievable, I drive through there quite often and the road is fine.I never ever think about that t...(Read More)

Quarantine being lifted, more provinces being opened

When are we going to be able to read that the vaccine programme is doing Esarn provinces. Many Thais...(Read More)

Three foreign drivers fall for Kalim corner in two weeks

ED. How do you spell foreign? Where are your proof readers. [Thank you. Fixed - and yes, you are ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Exotic Fishing Thailand

 