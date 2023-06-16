Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Lifesaving contributions praised as Phuket marks World Blood Donor Day

Lifesaving contributions praised as Phuket marks World Blood Donor Day

PHUKET: The Phuket chapter of the Red Cross Society of Thailand and relevant authorities organised an event to thank people for donating blood for medical needs. The event was held on World Blood Donor Day, celebrated worldwide on June 14.

charityhealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 16 June 2023, 01:59PM

World Blood Donor Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

World Blood Donor Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

World Blood Donor Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

World Blood Donor Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

World Blood Donor Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

World Blood Donor Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

World Blood Donor Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

World Blood Donor Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

World Blood Donor Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

World Blood Donor Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

World Blood Donor Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

World Blood Donor Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

World Blood Donor Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

World Blood Donor Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The Phuket edition of the worldwide event was held on Wednesday (June 14) at the Royal Phuket City Hotel in Thailand. Welcoming blood donors at the event was Naiyana Yodrabam, Vice President of Phuket Red Cross Society which operates the Phuket Regional Blood Center (Phuket RBC), one of the two main blood banks in Phuket.

Miss Thailand Phuket 2023 Passanan Tadam and Miss Thailand Phang Nga Warisara Angkitanon joined Ms Naiyana to express gratitude to Thai and foreign blood donors.

The event was held under the motivational slogan of "Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often." All donors attending the event received commemorative t-shirts. Special souvenirs were handed out to donors who have completed over 10 donations, and brooches of honor were awarded to individuals with 96, 84, 72, 60, and 48 donations.

During her speech at the event, Ms Naiyana encouraged people to donate blood on a regular basis, as a stable inflow is crucial in maintaining sufficient supplies for medical use. She also reminded attendees that Phuket shares donated blood with other provinces when they need it for transfusions.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Although not mentioned in the official report of the event, it is worth noting that people with all blood types are welcome at the donation points, but Rh-negative blood is particularly in high demand, as it is very rarely found among Thais.

People can donate blood every day, including weekends and public holidays, at the Blood Bank on the 4th floor of Vachira Phuket Hospital and at the Phuket RBC in Phuket Town. For more details, click here.

Vachira Phuket Hospital and the Phuket RBC also organize mobile clinics every month, allowing people to donate near their places of residence or work.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Major road in Patong to close for two months
B13mn pavilion to honour royal visit at Surin Beach demolished over disrepair
Police mediate Russian-American conflict in Phuket condo
Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees
DSI raids Phuket accountants over B440mn in nominee companies
Kremlin: Australia blocking new embassy ‘Russophobic’
Islam Bank burglar arrested, confesses to more crimes
EC to endorse MPs-elect on June 21
Russian man drowns at Rawai villa
Norovirus situation improves in Phuket, health chief confirms
Inspection finds no unreasonable hikes in Phuket food prices
Dolphin spotted in Tha Jeen Canal
TST forms panel to push Andaman Special Economic Zone
School denies expelling lese majeste teen
Car thief busted after complaint from Phuket foreigner

 

Phuket community
B13mn pavilion to honour royal visit at Surin Beach demolished over disrepair

Follow da monaaaaaaaaaaaay....(Read More)

Police mediate Russian-American conflict in Phuket condo

According to Kurt it must be the typical violent "Soviet"DNA ! Oh,wait. The American guy i...(Read More)

Russian man drowns at Rawai villa

Vulgar, insensitive comment from JohnC as expected....(Read More)

School denies expelling lese majeste teen

John C..."everyone knows"? ... I don't know, and probably most others....(Read More)

Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees

Do away with 90 day reporting for retirement visa would help, its a waste of both farang and immigra...(Read More)

Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees

They should low the retirement age to 40. I'm retired and spend money here it's better then ...(Read More)

Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees

They should low the retirement age to 40. I'm retired and spend money here it's better then ...(Read More)

DSI raids Phuket accountants over B440mn in nominee companies

And now what they can do? If a company is own by foreigners only 39% and the rest to thais there is ...(Read More)

Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees

Woo foreign retirees? If the Tourist Council has anything to do with foreign retirees, who contribut...(Read More)

DSI raids Phuket accountants over B440mn in nominee companies

DSI Maj Suriya conclusions make clear he has to start his investigation at Land Office to open succe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Zonezi Properties
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Brightview Center
BahtSold
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 