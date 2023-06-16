Lifesaving contributions praised as Phuket marks World Blood Donor Day

PHUKET: The Phuket chapter of the Red Cross Society of Thailand and relevant authorities organised an event to thank people for donating blood for medical needs. The event was held on World Blood Donor Day, celebrated worldwide on June 14.

By The Phuket News

Friday 16 June 2023, 01:59PM

The Phuket edition of the worldwide event was held on Wednesday (June 14) at the Royal Phuket City Hotel in Thailand. Welcoming blood donors at the event was Naiyana Yodrabam, Vice President of Phuket Red Cross Society which operates the Phuket Regional Blood Center (Phuket RBC), one of the two main blood banks in Phuket.

Miss Thailand Phuket 2023 Passanan Tadam and Miss Thailand Phang Nga Warisara Angkitanon joined Ms Naiyana to express gratitude to Thai and foreign blood donors.

The event was held under the motivational slogan of "Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often." All donors attending the event received commemorative t-shirts. Special souvenirs were handed out to donors who have completed over 10 donations, and brooches of honor were awarded to individuals with 96, 84, 72, 60, and 48 donations.

During her speech at the event, Ms Naiyana encouraged people to donate blood on a regular basis, as a stable inflow is crucial in maintaining sufficient supplies for medical use. She also reminded attendees that Phuket shares donated blood with other provinces when they need it for transfusions.

Although not mentioned in the official report of the event, it is worth noting that people with all blood types are welcome at the donation points, but Rh-negative blood is particularly in high demand, as it is very rarely found among Thais.

People can donate blood every day, including weekends and public holidays, at the Blood Bank on the 4th floor of Vachira Phuket Hospital and at the Phuket RBC in Phuket Town. For more details, click here.

Vachira Phuket Hospital and the Phuket RBC also organize mobile clinics every month, allowing people to donate near their places of residence or work.