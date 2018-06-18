FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Lifeguards warn of Portuguese man-o-war at Phuket beaches

PHUKET: The Phuket Lifeguards Service has today issued a warning for beachgoers after Portuguese man-o-war have been found at three of Phuket’s west coast beaches.

Monday 18 June 2018, 11:36AM

The Phuket Lifeguard Service put out its warning after Portuguese man-o-war were sighted at Nai Yang, Mai Khao and Patong beaches. Photo: Márcio Cabral de Moura / Flickr

Posting on their Facebook page earlier today (June 18), the Phuket Lifeguard Service said, “Warning to all beach swimmer Portuguese man-o-war found on Nai Yang beach, Mai Kaow Beach and Patong Beach. If you feel painful on your skin. It may caused by their sting. Please see Lifeguard for Treatment.” (See post here.)

During the southwestern monsoon season, Portuguese man-of-war, or blue bottle, are often found along Phuket’s west coast. Their venomous long tentacles deliver a painful sting, which is powerful enough to kill fish.

Stings usually cause severe pain to humans, leaving whip-like, red welts on the skin that normally last two or three days after the initial sting, though the pain should subside after about one to three hours (depending on the biology of the person stung).

However, in some rare cases the venom can travel to the lymph nodes and may cause symptoms that mimic an allergic reaction including swelling of the larynx, airway blockage, cardiac distress, and an inability to breathe.

Other symptoms can include fever and shock, and in some extreme cases, even death, although this is extremely rare.

Treatment for a Portuguese man o’war sting usually begins with the application of poured salt water to rinse away any remaining microscopic nematocysts. Salt water is used as fresh water has been shown to cause nematocystic discharge.

 

 

DeKaaskopp | 19 June 2018 - 15:45:24 

\"Did the governor order medical Phuket beach teams available to treat tourists,in case\" Why not asking for medical teams 24 hours on duty at the beach for any kind of  accidents? Shark attack,sea snake bites,or  any other possible danger  that could arise when entering the water.

Kurt | 19 June 2018 - 11:38:32 

Is the Phuket Governor also informed about this serious beach  warning?
Did the Governor order medical phuket beach teams available to treat tourists, in case?  Any precautions?

BenPendejo | 18 June 2018 - 18:40:17 

Ummm...yeah... "Please see Lifeguard for Treatment".  Unfortunately, there are no lifeguards at most beaches, and the lifeguards that are on duty can't do much more that offer you a cigarette while they call 191.  You really ought to just stop talking about beach safety issues...it just reminds everyone that Phuket officials are incompetent and remiss in their duties.

