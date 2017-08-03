PHUKET: Lifeguards have closed sections at popular beaches along Phuket’s west coast to prevent tourists and other swimmers from endangering themselves in dangerous surf.

Thursday 3 August 2017, 10:41AM

“Right now, we have roped off sections at the southern side of Nai Thon Beach, as well as dangerous sections at Surin, Karon and Patong beaches,” Phuket Lifeguards Service President Prathaiyut Chuayuan told The Phuket News today (Aug 3).

“The roped-off sections indicate areas where there are very dangerous rip currents,” he explained.

“We have done this because often people ignoring the red flags in those areas, so we have to rope of the danger areas for extra warning.

“The areas closed off depend on the rip currents. Sometimes an area can be closed off all day if the rip current persists, but the area can change,” said Mr Prathaiyut.

Mr Prathaiyut pointed out that the dangerous rips were present all along Phuket’s west coast during the current weather.

“All of the beaches are dangerous, but the one with the most dangerous rip currents right now I would have to say is Karon,” he said.

The closing off of danger areas follows lifeguards rescuing a female tourist at Nai Thon Beach yesterday (Aug 2) after the woman became caught in a rip and the current started dragging her away from the beach.

“A female tourist ignored danger signs that we have posted,” one lifeguard explained.

“There are red flags and ropes to prevent swimmers going into the sea. It is very lucky that Phuket lifeguards could save her,” the lifeguard added.

Lifeguards remain despondent over the number of people, mostly tourists, who ignore their warnings at Phuket beaches.

“We are very disappointed that they ignore red flags. We are very concerned for tourists’ safety. We don’t know how we can do more to prevent them from ignoring red flags and ropes. What we can do is keep an eye on them and rescue them,” one lifeguard told The Phuket News.

Highlighting the lifeguards’ plight with tourists ignoring warnings, only hours after the woman was rescued at Nai Thon beach, a couple having wedding photos taken at Kamala beach covered a red warning flag with the groom’s jacket so they could continue having their photos taken.

“People just do not care about anything. The red flag is not a clothes hanger. This is an important warning rip current. Please respect it,” one lifeguard posted on the Phuket Lifeguard Service Facebook page.

“They might be Chinese tourists taking pre-wedding photos on the beach. We saw them and we warned them, please do not cover the red flag. Other swimmers will not know if it is dangerous for them to swim at that place on the beach. They might be in danger,” another lifeguard told The Phuket News.

“If any beachgoers and beach operators see similar incidents, please warn them and inform us. Red flags can ring a bell for some swimmers to be careful about going into the sea,” the lifeguard added.

Additional reporting by Shela Riva