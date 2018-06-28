‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket yesterday met with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Thailand and according to a report issued by the Phuket Public Relations Department advised him that there are lifeguards stationed at all Phuket beaches.

Thursday 28 June 2018, 04:46PM

Governor Norraphat Plodthong (right) and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Thailand Asim Iftikhar Ahmad. Photo: PR Dept

However, at last report there were in fact no lifeguards on patrol at Kamala, Layan or Leypang beaches, and only volunteers at Nai Thon and Nai Yang beaches. (See story here.) At yesterday’s (June 27) meeting between Governor Norraphat Plodthong and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Thailand Asim Iftikhar Ahmad a number of issues were discussed including tourists’ safety. Ambassador Ahmad advised Governor Norraphat that there a now a growing number of tourists travelling to Phuket from Pakistan and asked how they were being kept safe. According to the PR department report issued yesterday, Governor Norraphat responded that there are a number of security measures in place to ensure all tourists’ safety in Phuket. Phuket has measures and technologies in place such as the installation of CCTV in high-risk areas, as well as security on beaches which are a big tourist attraction. Lifeguards are stationed at every beach, the PR department report quotes Gov Norraphat saying to Ambassador Ahmad.