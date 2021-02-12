BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Life without glasses possible after you’re 50?

Life without glasses possible after you’re 50?

Yes, this state-of-the-art breakthrough technology makes it possible.

Health
By Advertorial

Sunday 14 February 2021, 11:00AM

If you are over 50 years of age, and caught needing your reading and long-distance glasses all the time, hating your glasses and unable to read your smartphone, can’t work properly, can’t leave your home without them, you must be frustrated with the continuous switch between your multiple eyeglasses. 

Your eyeglasses might be limiting you to be a less active individual or unable to enjoy a free active life without glasses. A solution is now here for you; your dream can come true that one day you can truly see again with your own bare eyes. This breakthrough technology can make your dream come true.

The reason we need glasses or bifocals, while getting older, is that our natural lens inside of the eye becomes degenerated and loses its flexibility. The process starts as you become 40, and it will get worse over time. 

This explains why your visual range will be more limited, and your reading glasses gradually become stronger with time.

Laser vision correction (LASIK) will not fix this degeneration, due to the fact that the technology can’t give you back your visual range nor can it be fixed for “both” far and reading vision.

The only solution which gives you the best chance to permanently fix the problem and enhance your visual range to the maximum, will allow you to see both near and far with your own bare eyes, is achieved by one-time multi-focal lens replacement surgery. 

BrightView Surgery: It’s a clear world ahead without glasses – for a lifetime.

BrightView surgery refocuses your vision and restores your visual range by replacing the degraded natural lens with the breakthrough technology “Trifocal” Artificial Lens Implants. There are three key factors that contribute to this highly successful procedure.

  1. Lens implant

The Trifocal Artificial Lens Implant has been designed to maximize your vision in three zones: Near, Far and In-between. That’s why the technology will allow you to truly enjoy your HD vision with your own eyes.

The implant is made from crystal-clear, non-degradable material and is made to last. The visual result from this procedure is very stable and lasts a lifetime.

Property in Phuket
  1. Procedure

The procedure itself takes only 30 minutes for each eye, and both eyes will be done on two consecutive days. 

It’s a micro surgery done through a very tiny 2.75mm painless incision without the need for sutures. 

Recovery is very fast; you can achieve over 90% of your normal vision the day after the operation.

  1. Surgeon

To ensure a remarkable result, the surgeon requires a steady hand, the latest technology to assist in accuracy and a specialist with a wide range of long-term experience.

Brightview Surgery is done by Dr Captain Wiriyaluppa, He has specialized in eye surgery for more than 10 years, performed over 2,000 successful multifocal lens implant surgeries with patients from Europe, the UK, the USA, and other countries. 

Dr Captain is recognised as among the top 5 Trifocal Lens Replacement surgeons in Thailand, assuring our patients with more precise surgery, and the highest success rate during and after the surgery. 

If you come for a consultation with Dr Captain, you will feel that you and your eyes are taken care of by an experienced specialist. 

BrightView Surgery can also eliminate cataract eye degeneration. By having the lens replacement you will never have this eye condition for the rest of your life. 

If you wish to find out the possibilities to achieve your new world without glasses, please contact us at the BrightView Center at Bangkok Hospital, Phuket!

Contact the BrightView Center at Tel: + 66 7625 4425. Email: BPK.Intermarketing@bgh.co.th Website : www.brightviewcenter.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Unlikely fun gunning ‘Shadow in the Cloud’
Unleashed: No, this is mine!
Hanks hits the mark in ‘News of the World’
Unsung Community Heroes
‘A Dark Christmas’ gets a Phuket review
The rockin’ sounds of Pastel
King donates two tonnes of pet food to Soi Dog Foundation
Wetlands: Our answers to water insecurity
Green Thoughts: The beauty of floaters with an accent
‘Ideal Home’ an acquired taste
Painting a brighter future for an endangered species
Life makes the ‘Happiest Season’
Sustainably Yours: Preventing the next pandemic
Phuket’s International Veterans Association - Prepared For Anything
Blazing Saddles: Cycling in cycles

 

Phuket community
Phuket Town police chase wipeout lands officer in hospital, Myanmar man with kratom charge

Correction: high-speed chases. I know they're allowed to follow and stop criminals....(Read More)

Phuket Town police chase wipeout lands officer in hospital, Myanmar man with kratom charge

I thought that the police weren't allowed to chase bad guys. The reason I heard was because of ...(Read More)

China pulls BBC World News off air for content ‘violation’

Yes Kurt, Religion is poison, I agree with that....(Read More)

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

The Thai 'experts' know everything so very well, with the figures on paper. They must know t...(Read More)

China pulls BBC World News off air for content ‘violation’

What the 1.5 million muslim Uyghuren in China' Xiniiang NW China concentration camps mean, is fo...(Read More)

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

The ‘backward linkage’ could be grossly underestimated. A LOT of people who depend on tourism d...(Read More)

Record low birth rate worries officials

Many Thai youngsters not see much in marriage. Logic, many grew up in 1 parent 'family' ( mo...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Would you take a COVID vaccine?

anyone questioning the covid narrative and asking for transparency with a 2 sided debate are labelle...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Appeals for Phuket private sector to buy COVID vaccine! || February 11

the vaccine will not put an end to travel restrictions, social distancing, lockdowns etc. WHO releas...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Concerns over Thailand’s record low birth rate || February 12

in 2018 america had the lowest birth rate for a century. also the first time in over a century where...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Benihana Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
Dewa Phuket Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand

 