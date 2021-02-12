Life without glasses possible after you’re 50?

Yes, this state-of-the-art breakthrough technology makes it possible.

Health

By Advertorial

Sunday 14 February 2021, 11:00AM

If you are over 50 years of age, and caught needing your reading and long-distance glasses all the time, hating your glasses and unable to read your smartphone, can’t work properly, can’t leave your home without them, you must be frustrated with the continuous switch between your multiple eyeglasses.

Your eyeglasses might be limiting you to be a less active individual or unable to enjoy a free active life without glasses. A solution is now here for you; your dream can come true that one day you can truly see again with your own bare eyes. This breakthrough technology can make your dream come true.

The reason we need glasses or bifocals, while getting older, is that our natural lens inside of the eye becomes degenerated and loses its flexibility. The process starts as you become 40, and it will get worse over time.

This explains why your visual range will be more limited, and your reading glasses gradually become stronger with time.

Laser vision correction (LASIK) will not fix this degeneration, due to the fact that the technology can’t give you back your visual range nor can it be fixed for “both” far and reading vision.

The only solution which gives you the best chance to permanently fix the problem and enhance your visual range to the maximum, will allow you to see both near and far with your own bare eyes, is achieved by one-time multi-focal lens replacement surgery.

BrightView Surgery: It’s a clear world ahead without glasses – for a lifetime.

BrightView surgery refocuses your vision and restores your visual range by replacing the degraded natural lens with the breakthrough technology “Trifocal” Artificial Lens Implants. There are three key factors that contribute to this highly successful procedure.

Lens implant

The Trifocal Artificial Lens Implant has been designed to maximize your vision in three zones: Near, Far and In-between. That’s why the technology will allow you to truly enjoy your HD vision with your own eyes.

The implant is made from crystal-clear, non-degradable material and is made to last. The visual result from this procedure is very stable and lasts a lifetime.

Procedure

The procedure itself takes only 30 minutes for each eye, and both eyes will be done on two consecutive days.

It’s a micro surgery done through a very tiny 2.75mm painless incision without the need for sutures.

Recovery is very fast; you can achieve over 90% of your normal vision the day after the operation.

Surgeon

To ensure a remarkable result, the surgeon requires a steady hand, the latest technology to assist in accuracy and a specialist with a wide range of long-term experience.

Brightview Surgery is done by Dr Captain Wiriyaluppa, He has specialized in eye surgery for more than 10 years, performed over 2,000 successful multifocal lens implant surgeries with patients from Europe, the UK, the USA, and other countries.

Dr Captain is recognised as among the top 5 Trifocal Lens Replacement surgeons in Thailand, assuring our patients with more precise surgery, and the highest success rate during and after the surgery.

If you come for a consultation with Dr Captain, you will feel that you and your eyes are taken care of by an experienced specialist.

BrightView Surgery can also eliminate cataract eye degeneration. By having the lens replacement you will never have this eye condition for the rest of your life.

If you wish to find out the possibilities to achieve your new world without glasses, please contact us at the BrightView Center at Bangkok Hospital, Phuket!

Contact the BrightView Center at Tel: + 66 7625 4425. Email: BPK.Intermarketing@bgh.co.th Website : www.brightviewcenter.com