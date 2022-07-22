Life-saving skills get a boost at The Good Shepherd School

The Good Shepherd School in Phuket Town welcomed Vincent Modell, Senior First Aid Trainer from Basic Life Support Phuket, yesterday (July 21) as he arrived to teach young students some basic life-saving skills.

By The Phuket News

Friday 22 July 2022, 12:26PM

The children were taught basic CPR and what to do if some one is choking. Photo: Supplied

Vincent, who has served as a volunteer in the Thai Rescue Ambulance (Kusoldharm Foundation) for more than seven years and is also known as the “Snake Guy in Phuket” for his dedication to removing snakes from the homes of people in Phuket, is continuing to give back to the community by arranging and conducting free CPR & Basic First Aid Training for good charity causes.

Vincent spent the time yesterday working closely with 13 of the older children at the school with assistance from volunteer Anthony and teacher San San.

The whole idea for the training session came around when it was reported a teenager had died in Phuket from choking, as his family were unaware of what to do, Vincent explains.

“We taught the students to help people who are choking with simple back slaps, and if needed to perform Heimlich manoeuvre,” Vincent says.

“Actually, as back slaps are much easier for most people to perform, they tend to more effective,” he added.

“The children also learned how to perform CPR with all the critical steps leading up to putting hands on a patient,” Vincent noted.

The children were awarded certificates for successfully completing the training.

“We need to support, encourage and nurture the next generation of our community. If one of these children goes on to save just one person’s life, it has been worth every second,” Vincent said.

“My company and I are dedicated to saving lives, but sometimes people have not got access to the training we can provide. I cannot put a value on someone’s life, but I can say it’s worth more than a few hours of my time,” he says.

Basic Life Support Phuket will be arranging more classes for the children and also for the dedicated volunteers at the school.

If you have a charity or a cause that may qualify for free training or want to support Vincent’s efforts to continue doing this good work, please contact Vincent directly on 080-8648092.