Life Home Project becomes recognised partner of GlobalGiving

Life Home Project Foundation announced today (Oct 19) that they have graduated from the GlobalGiving Accelerator programme, entering the GlobalGiving marketplace and becoming a recognised partner of GlobalGiving.

Tuesday 19 October 2021, 05:56PM

Photo: Life Home Project Foundation

Photo: Life Home Project Foundation

Photo: Life Home Project Foundation

Photo: Life Home Project Foundation

Image: Life Home Project Foundation

Image: Life Home Project Foundation

As part of the GlobalGiving Accelerator, Life Home Project Foundation successfully raised $7,805 from 43 unique individual donors to support their project “Help HIV+ Thai Children finish the school year 2021-22.”

“We’re thrilled to have Life Home Project Foundation as part of our community. They have met our rigorous vetting standards for trust and community support, and we’re committed to providing tools, training, and support as they learn, grow and become more effective,” said Alix Guerrier, CEO of GlobalGiving.

“GlobalGiving donors value the opportunity to support nonprofits like Life Home Project Foundation, knowing that they’ll get regular updates about how their donations are put to work.”

"Our project offers our 10 children, who are infected or affected by HIV, a secure and loving family environment, providing them with a sense of self-worth and value within Thai society,” said Kenneth Miller, project leader at Life Home Project Foundation.

“Our children, who range in age and academic ability, are between 3 and 17 years old. Our focus will be to add to their educational and social values/norms programs to the same level as other Thai children. This will enable them to reach their dreams of a promising career and to return to care for their families,” he added.

“Visit our project, ‘Help HIV+ Thai Children finish the school year 2021-22’, to learn how even $20 can make a difference: http://goto.gg/53380. We’re $2,195 away from our overall goal of $10,000,” Mr Miller said.

The Life Home Project Foundation, located on Koh Siray, east of Phuket Town, was founded as a non-profit organisation in 2002 with the goal of preventing the spread of HIV, as well as helping HIV-infected/affected people and AIDS patients. 

In the past The Life Home Project Foundation acted as a hospice for women with AIDS and gradually became a shelter as the disease became manageable.

“We began our mission by promoting quality of life and offering vocational training through arts and crafts at our shelter. The Life Home Project Foundation provided HIV infected women opportunities to attend various Handicraft Workshops where they could learn to paint cards, shirts and many other items. The Bakery Workshop taught women to bake cakes and snacks, while the Sewing Workshop trained women to produce uniforms, pillowcases, and other products in demand, which were then sold,” the foundation explains on its website.

Thai Residential

 

“The Life Home Project Foundation also provided education for HIV affected women and their children, as well as helped HIV-positive persons and AIDS patients in the community and in hospitals,” it adds.

“Providing an opportunity for these people to develop their skills and feel useful again dramatically increased their self-esteem and confidence. As a result, the quality of life of many HIV-infected people improved; most of them have been able to return to their communities and to support themselves and their families. Furthermore, access to anti-retroviral medications has meant that HIV infected individuals can now lead much healthier lives in the long term,” the foundation notes.

To help the local Thai community’s children in Phuket who are HIV infected/affected live healthier, productive lives, visit the Life Home Project Foundation website here.

As a nonprofit organisation itself, GlobalGiving supports other nonprofits by connecting them to donors, companies and nonprofits in nearly every country worldwide.

 

GlobalGiving makes it possible for local organisations to access the funding, tools, training and support they need to become more effective and make the world a better place. Any registered nonprofit is welcome to apply for the GlobalGiving Accelerator Program. For details visit GlobalGiving.org/accelerator/

 

