Life Beyond Glasses: The Game-Changing Advantages of Refractive Lens Exchange!

Are you over 50 and tired of constantly reaching for your glasses to read the newspaper, watch TV, or even see your loved ones’ faces clearly? Do you find yourself limited by your eyeglasses, preventing you from living life to the fullest?

Health

By Advertorial

Sunday 12 March 2023, 11:00AM

As you get older, it’s common to experience changes in your vision. Many people find that they need glasses to see things clearly, whether it’s reading a book or simply navigating their surroundings. But constantly relying on glasses can be frustrating and limiting, making it difficult to enjoy the activities you love or even just go about your day-to-day life. If this sounds familiar to you. Now, It’s time to say goodbye to the limitations of glasses and hello to the freedom of Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE) surgery with Trifocal IOLs.

What exactly is RLE and how can it change your life?

RLE can provide more than just clear vision. This novel procedure can also improve your quality of life by allowing you to engage in activities that may have been limited by your glasses or contacts. For example, swimming, playing sports, and even just going out in the rain can all be done without worrying about your eyeglasses. RLE can also make everyday activities such as driving, reading, and cooking easier and more enjoyable.

RLE is a surgical procedure that replaces your natural lens with an artificial lens to correct your vision. This procedure is typically used to treat a range of vision problems, including nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. RLE is a painless outpatient procedure that takes very short time, is very safe and can provide you with long-lasting vision correction.

What are Trifocal IOLs and how do they work?

Trifocal IOLs are a type of artificial lens used in RLE surgery that provide clear vision at three distances: near, intermediate, and far. This means that you can see clearly at all distances, reducing your need for glasses even further. Trifocal IOLs use advanced technology to split the incoming light into different focal points, allowing you to see clearly without the need for your glasses.

Trifocal IOLs are made of materials that are highly durable and long-lasting. They are typically made of a type of acrylic material that is resistant to scratching, cracking, and discoloration. Trifocal IOLs are designed to last for a patient’s lifetime and typically do not need to be replaced.

How is the surgery done? Is it painful? What is the recovery like?

RLE surgery with Trifocal IOLs is a safe and painless procedure. It is typically done on an outpatient basis, meaning you can go home the same day. During the procedure, you will receive a local anesthetic to numb the eye, so you won’t feel any pain or discomfort. The surgeon will make a small incision in your eye and remove your natural lens, replacing it with the artificial lens. The surgery typically takes only 30 minutes per eye.

Most patients experience little to no discomfort after the surgery, and their vision begins to improve almost immediately and your vision should be about 85-90% of what it can be on the next day.

Your dream life. Your future vision. Available for you “today”.

If you are bored with your life with glasses, RLE can be a life-changing procedure. Imagine waking up in the morning and not having to reach for your glasses or put in your contact lenses. Imagine being able to read the fine print without struggling to focus. Live the way you want, see the world as you wish ‒ without glasses.

*** The procedure is recommended for individuals aged 50 and above who have a persistent need for glasses and have not undergone any form of laser vision correction such as Lasik/PRK previously. ***

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.brightviewcenter.com or email bpk.brightview@bgh.co.th.

About the Author:

Dr Captain Wiriyaluppa, MD is an experienced ophthalmologist with over 13 years of experience in Refractive Lens Exchange surgery. He has performed over 1,000 successful procedures with exceptional outcomes, and he is recognised as one of the most experienced Trifocal IOL implantation surgeons in Thailand. In 2022, he received the "Trifocal User Award" from Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), recognising him as one of the highest experienced surgeons in Thailand when it comes to Trifocal Lens implantation.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a German medical technology company that specialises in the development and production of medical devices, particularly in the field of ophthalmology. Its trifocal IOLs has had a significant impact on the field of ophthalmology and has improved the vision and quality of life for countless patients worldwide.