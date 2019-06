Start From: Tuesday 25 June 2019, 02:00PM to Friday 28 June 2019, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

June 25-28, 2019. Jason Licker, celebrity pastry chef, comes to Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach for a week of pop-up internationally-acclaimed desserts. Jason Licker’s win at Iron Chef Thailand makes him one of the most elite pastry chefs in the global desserts scene. Chef Licker reached the highest honor with a James Beard nomination with Asian-accented desserts in the category of “Cooking from a Professional Point of View,” a self-published book based on his culinary adventures.