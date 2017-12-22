The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Licences of bad tour guides, companies should be revoked, say Go Eco Phuket

PHUKET: Local marine conservation group Go Eco Phuket have sent a formal request to the Department of Tourism in Bangkok requesting they revoke the licences of tour companies and guides caught breaking environmental laws.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 22 December 2017, 11:55AM

Go Eco Phuket are fed up that no action is taken when photos such as these are passed to local officials. Photo: Go Eco Phuket
Go Eco Phuket are fed up that no action is taken when photos such as these are passed to local officials. Photo: Go Eco Phuket

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Dec 22), Ittiput Schadt, Secretary of Go Eco Phuket, said, “We have provided a lot of information such as photos and videos to relevant agencies on tour companies and guides that break environmental laws, but so far our complaints have been ignored. Therefore, we have now taken the matter up direct with the Department of Tourism in Bangkok.

“We sent details of our complaints to Anan Wongbenjarat, Director-General of the Department of Tourism, which comes under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports last week, and have been notified that the Department of Tourism will hold an official meeting next week to discuss the possibility of revoking these bad companies and guides licences,” he said.

“We have had enough, we can no longer stand the ignorance of local officials. Nothing has been done since I presented evidence of the bad practices of these companies and guides, including photos of divers sitting on coral reefs at Racha Yai Island, at Phuket Provincial Hall on Dec 13.

“There were officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Phuket office, Phuket Marine Office and Phuket Provincial officials joined this meeting as they are supposed to be responsible for taking care of the marine environment together.

“However, these officials have given the matter no attention. It is very serious what laws these tour companies and guides ignore, and it is having a very bad impact on the Andaman environment, especially areas at Racha Yai and Racha Noi islands.

“But they do not give the matter any attention,” he said.

“We wish to see officials working better and cooperating with each other. They have to respond better to conservation issues and try harder to enforce their own laws,” Mr Ittiput added.

 

 
BenPendejo | 22 December 2017 - 13:33:44

Finally, someone refuses to sit back and swallow the pathetic and ongoing inaction & indifference that is typical of worthless Thai officials. This mismanagement of natural resources simply has to stop, and I hope heads roll over this. Unfortunately, Thai officials seem to like shooting the messenger instead of taking meaningful action. I hope it won't be the case this time, but I'm not confident.

simon01 | 22 December 2017 - 12:17:32

100% agree. When an instructor / guide is behaving in this manor they are not only damaging the reefs which are the reason so many tourists come to Phuket each year but they are showing their students that this is how instructors behave. When clear cut like this then for sure the work permit should be revoked and visa canceled. This gives the whole industry a bad name.

