‘Licence to Clean’ launched to keep Phuket beaches clear of trash

Last Sunday (Jan 23) marked a historic day for Phuket, when Thai non-profit organisation Oceans For All launched its eco-friendly catamaran ‒ itself made from 100% recyclable materials ‒ to rid Phuket’s shores of plastic.



By The Phuket News

Sunday 30 January 2022, 02:00PM

Scan the QR code to make a donation directly to Oceans For All to support the ’Licence to Clean’ project..

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (front, centre) joins the official launch at Kamala Beach last Sunday. Photo: Oceans For All)

Major sponsors InterContinental Phuket Resort and Headstart International School join the official launch last Sunday. Photo: Oceans For All

The boat ‘Licence to Clean 001’ was launched at Kamala Beach, in front of the project’s major sponsor, the InterContinental Phuket Resort, last Sunday (Jan 23).

The boat, named “Licence to Clean 001” was launched at Kamala Beach, in front of the project’s major sponsor, the InterContinental Phuket Resort. The resort is committed to creating a positive impact on the local community for a better environment and better lives. To further support Oceans For All, InterContinental Phuket Resort also contributed 15% of the revenue from Pine Charity Sunday Brunch last Sunday.

Over the past few decades, millions of tonnes of plastic have entered the oceans, damaging ecosystems and disrupting food chains. This type of human interference presents the biggest threat to the oceans. For Phuket, trash washing ashore each year makes headlines, plaguing the tourism industry and the world-renowned beaches along the west coast.

Oceans For All foundation’s “coastal cleaner catamaran” is 5.8 metres long and fully built from High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) plastic. It is the first of its kind and the beginning of a series of seven catamarans to be operated at Phuket beaches and marinas to collect floating trash while cruising, thanks to a specifically designed skimming basket between the hulls.

HDPE is the plastic that milk bottles are made from. It is 100% recyclable and very strong. HDPE is classified as a Class 2 recycling material. It is also a plastic that is very often collected during beach cleanups.

The collected plastic will be sent to local partner WongPanit Recycling Center, based in Phuket, to make the project as sustainable as possible,

“Licence to Clean 001’s mission is very important for the environment and public awareness,” said David Martin, President of Oceans For All foundation.

“Although this ocean cleanup will have a profound effect on the marine ecosystem, it is just part of the solution. We also need to radically change our way of life and consumption habits to move away from single-use plastic,” he added.

“InterContinental Phuket Resort and Headstart International School are our first and main partners. I hope they will bring inspiration to other businesses and organisations to support OFA and raise awareness to protect the environment,” David said.

Bjorn Courage, General Manager at InterContinental Phuket Resort and President of the Phuket Hotels Association, noted, “Caring for the environment and the communities is one of our priorities and it is a part of being responsible business for our local community where we are.

“We, InterContinental Phuket Resort, give the commitment to create a positive impact to support the local community because we believe that the better the community and the better the environment creates a better us.

“Marine wildlife mistakes plastic waste for prey; most then die of starvation as their stomachs become filled with plastic. I am delighted to be part of the Oceans For All project ‘Licence To Clean’ to launch the first recycling boat ‘Licence To Clean 001’ to collect ocean waste at Kamala Beach and nearby areas to protect the marine wildlife and keep our Kamala Beach clean and beautiful for the visitors around the world to visit and witness the natural beauty of Kamala Beach.”

Miki Edouard, co-founder of HeadStart International School, Phuket, voiced the school’s clear stance on supporting such projects.

“HeadStart is passionate about sustainability and we intend to impart this ethos to the next generation. Besides being 80% powered by the sun, having invested in the largest solar installation of any school in Thailand, we have been honoured to do our part and contribute towards Oceans For All ’Licence to Clean’ initiative,” she said.

The first coastal cleaner “Licence to Clean 001” was designed and built by Claude Petit and Peter Jacops. Claude is a marine designer from Luxembourg based in Phuket. He designs boats for shipyards in Thailand and Indonesia.

Peter is an accredited CE inspector and expert in ISO regulations for boats. He is a long-time Phuket resident and a key member in creating the Disabled Sailing Thailand initiative.

“Licence to Clean 001” cost roughly B540,000 to build. The project is to have seven eco-friendly coastal cleaner catamarans around Phuket to collect all floating trash. Six of them cruising and cleaning the most popular beaches of Phuket and the last one, a larger version “007”, in Phang Nga Bay.

To build an exact replica will take approximately two months. The first one took longer due to adjustments to the design and a few technical details.

The first one will patrol Kamala, skippered by a captain for the local Kamala community. The boat will be docked right in front of the InterContinental hotel during the high season and on the east coast during the southwest monsoon (May-Oct) due to the heavy waves during that time of year.

The boat can carry as much trash as needed in a day since it’s going back and forth to the recycling plant, but can carry as much as 120 litres of trash during any one trip..

SUPPORT

Oceans for All is looking for more partners and brands to support the “Licence to Clean” project and the building of more boats in order to clean more beaches and shorelines from floating plastic.

If you are interested in becoming a partner or want your own eco-friendly coastal cleaner, contact: david@oceansforallfoundation.org

“On behalf of the Oceans for All team, we wish to express our deepest gratitude to the Phuket Governor, Kamala Municipality, to our partners InterContinental Phuket Resort and HeadStart International School for the continuous support they displayed to our project ‘Licence to Clean’.

We are also grateful to Layan Green Park Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker(Thailand) Co., Ltd for their support,” said OFA President David.

“Thanks to all of you Phuketians for supporting the OFA foundation since the beginning. Thanks also to G&T Boat Yard and Yacht Supply Chandlery and Wawa Creations but also to all OFA’s supporters. You rock!” he added.

Donations to support the License to Clean’ project can be made to the account:

Siam Commercial Bank

Account Name: Oceans for all foundation

Account No. 886-218449-6

Swift Code: SICOTHBK

Scan the attached QR code (see gallery above) or contact the Oceans for All foundation for more information. If you want your own boat or any questions you can contact contact@oceansforallfoundation.org