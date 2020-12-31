BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Lewis Hamilton knighted in UK honours list

Lewis Hamilton knighted in UK honours list

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in Britain’s traditional New Year Honours list after equalling Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula One world titles.

Formula-OneRugbyHorse-RacingFootball
By AFP

Thursday 31 December 2020, 10:18AM

In addition to his on track triumphs, Hamilton has become an outspoken supporter of equality, diversity and the environment this year and made several strong human rights statements related to democracy and racism. Photo: AFP.

In addition to his on track triumphs, Hamilton has become an outspoken supporter of equality, diversity and the environment this year and made several strong human rights statements related to democracy and racism. Photo: AFP.

The list recognises outstanding achievements in various fields including showbusiness, sport and politics, as well as the contributions of a larger number of everyday citizens.

There are many awards this year for those seeking solutions to the problems posed by coronavirus as the pandemic drags on.

Hamilton, 35, surpassed Schumacher’s record number of career race wins during a stellar season in 2020 that was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of British lawmakers last month called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to recommend the driver for a knighthood.

Hamilton, who lives in Monaco, has faced scrutiny in the past over his tax arrangements but has insisted he pays a substantial amount of tax in Britain.

The Mercedes driver has become an outspoken supporter of equality, diversity and the environment this year and made several strong human rights statements related to democracy and racism.

Former Leeds Rhinos rugby league player Rob Burrow has been made an Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Phuket Property

Burrow, 38, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December last year. His MBE is in recognition of services to his sport but also for raising MND awareness.

Burrow said: “(The year) 2020 has taught us all to appreciate the gifts we have and it is my honour and privilege to accept this award on behalf of all the MND community.

“I hope it gives people hope that we are not ignored and the drive for more research and support to end MND will not stop.”

Also included in the list are former footballers Jimmy Greaves and Ron Flowers, who are the last surviving members of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad to be honoured. They have been made MBEs.

Bob Champion, who won the 1981 Grand National on Aldaniti while recovering from cancer, has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his charitable work at the Bob Champion Cancer Trust.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter, whose team completed a domestic-European double last season, has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, while the team’s captain, Joe Simmonds, is made an MBE.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand pledges ‘world’s safest’ badminton as China pull out
Momota gets Khosit, tough draw for Thais
Man Utd move up to second amid COVID concerns for the Premier League
When form hits the fan call ‘Big Sam’
Man City’s clash at Everton postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases
Liverpool held by West Brom
Momota wins Japan title to cap comeback after car crash
Arsenal bounce back to stun Chelsea
Thai league ties to go ahead with strict protocols in place
Southerners dominate Phuket teams at ACG
New director picked for ‘restrained’ Tokyo Olympic ceremonies
Europeans retain Pryder Cup in Phuket Bowls showdown
Abraham at the double as Chelsea sink West Ham
ATGT set to tee off next month
Man Utd hammer out title warning as Spurs stumble again

 

Phuket community
Tiered bans on gatherings imposed nationwide over COVID

First 22 provinces, than 33, 37, and now already silently 48 infected provinces. And 'we' d...(Read More)

New Phuket Provincial Hall to be finished by July

B450 mn + 30% = B598 mn. So, B52 mn more to find somewhere. Anyway, it looks like the illegal Myanm...(Read More)

Rewat sets sights on helping COVID unemployed, people without incomes

One can only enter Thailand illegally, not just Phuket as it is not a independent nation. And by the...(Read More)

End of dangerous Patong beach road woes ‘coming soon’

Fantastic to see. Great outcome and good to see this sort of work being done while the roads are qui...(Read More)

Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger 

Daily Traffic Accident Report (24 hrs.) Now 30/12/2020 since 00.00 - 23.59 78 Deaths 3,975...(Read More)

Tiered bans on gatherings imposed nationwide over COVID

Good move! In Australia we now have strict boarder controls in place as we have yet another outbreak...(Read More)

New Phuket Provincial Hall to be finished by July

Well, for me that building looks already worn down. And maybe besides of some wires, pipes and pai...(Read More)

COVID situation ‘more serious’

@kurt @cyberspider: I am pretty sure that there won't be many tourists heading to TH when they...(Read More)

Illegal migrants can apply to stay, cabinet confirms

yet if you are a foreign business owner or worker from a western country you pay a fortune for less ...(Read More)

Cabinet adds new eight new public holidays for 2021

Should spread the virus around nicely......good to see Thailand takes yet another stride in the dire...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
Dewa Phuket Resort
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
K9 Point
Benihana Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential

 