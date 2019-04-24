LET’S PAINT A BRIGHTER FUTURE!

Start From: Saturday 27 April 2019, 08:00PM to Saturday 27 April 2019, 12:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Elephant Parade® is a social enterprise and runs the world’s largest art exhibition of decorated elephant statues. Created by artists and celebrities, each Elephant Parade statue is a unique art piece. The life-size, baby elephant statues are exhibited in international cities and raise awareness for the need of elephant conservation. Limited edition, handcrafted replicas and a select range of products are created from the exhibition elephants. 20% of Elephant Parade net profits are donated to elephant welfare and conservation projects.