Let’s Get Bent: Honey, not vinegar

Hello and welcome to my first article for 2020! I don’t know about you but 2019 seems to fly by so fast, I may have suffered some whiplash! On contemplation of my year that was, I have one little quote that I want to adhere to more this year and I believe the whole world could perhaps learn to pay attention to it, after the events of last year on the whole: “You can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar”

By Kim White

Saturday 11 January 2020, 02:00PM

Remind yourself of the positive things in your life that you wish to cultivate.

I tend to be quite a blunt and honest person and although I don’t believe these are terrible qualities, I do feel that sometimes I start off on a new situation in a negative state as I forget to sprinkle a bit of sweetness into my greeting. So this year, I wanted to start off my monthly yoga articles with a little advice for your Yamas and Niyamas or another way to describe it, your social and moral conduct.

Yamas and Niyamas are two other important aspects in the practice of yoga that do not concentrate so much on your muscle flexibility but definitely focus on the flexibility of the attitude you give out to the world on a day-to-day basis.

When we give out kindness and happiness to our community we are creating great karma for ourselves and those around us. A positive person inspires others to be the same way and the whole idea of paying it forward will continually create a pleasant community and environment.

Having a positive mantra to repeat daily will remind you to be the Honey. I like to encourage myself and those around me to be the example in this crazy world, instead of being the cause of ill will and negativity.

Look yourself in the mirror daily and remind yourself of the positive things in your life that you wish to cultivate this year. Write a list of little things that make you happy and emulate them for your family and friends and dare I say it… Strangers. At the end of each day, contemplate the way you proceeded through that day. How were your reactions today?

Is there room for improvement? What great things do you want to repeat again? what lessons did you learn this day? What bad habits do you want to eliminate? Gather all this information up on a daily basis to set your goals for the following day. If you stick to this idea of being present and conscious each day, one day at a time, you WILL see some positive changes.

Proceed through your day with more honey vibes than vinegar to attract more sweetness in your own life.

Start the year, the way you wish to end it.

Happy stretching

Metta

Kim oxo

One of the main motivations that drives Kim to teach yoga is her desire to keep true, real yoga alive; the propagation of yoga for yoga. She strives to achieve this through teaching and helping people fall in love with yoga every day. She gives you her yoga mind and yoga heart to guide anyone wishing to traverse the beautiful journey that is yoga. Teaching group classes, private classes, yoga intensives and retreats across the island. Monthly subscription is also available on her online yoga channel at KimWhiteYoga.com and you can also listen to her yoga podcast “Let’s Get Bent”.