British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Let emotions flow’ in front of record women’s Rugby World Cup crowd

‘Let emotions flow’ in front of record women’s Rugby World Cup crowd

RUGBY: Powerhouses England, France and New Zealand will “embrace” the record 40,000 crowd set to watch the opening day of the women’s Rugby World Cup at Eden Park tomorrow (Oct 8).

Rugby
By AFP

Friday 7 October 2022, 04:38PM

Australia’s team attends a welcome ceremony for the World Cup. Photo: AFP

Australia’s team attends a welcome ceremony for the World Cup. Photo: AFP

The ninth edition of the tournament is shaping up as comfortably the biggest, with Auckland’s famed rugby venue set to be at its temporary capacity for a triple-header of matches.

Organisers said this morning there were about 1,000 tickets still unsold for the three matches involving the three tournament favourites.

The opening game pits France against South Africa before Six Nations champions England face Fiji. The last game of the day sees the hosts and defending champions New Zealand play Australia.

New Zealand scrum-half Kendra Cocksedge, a two-time World Cup winner, said she has experienced nothing like the atmosphere that awaits.

“I’m going to embrace that and let the emotions flow,” Cocksedge said.

“At the same time, we’ve got a job to do, and that’s play good footy.”

The 62-Test veteran said the crowd numbers and projected broadcast viewing figures reflected the steep growth in women’s rugby.

“The girls have been talking, walking down the streets, and people have been saying ‘there’s the Black Ferns’. That’s what’s creating a real excitement within the group.”

England captain Sarah Hunter said her fifth World Cup felt like a step up from the others.

“The grandeur of it, going to Eden Park for the captains’ opening shoot, we haven’t even spoken about those (crowd) numbers,” Hunter said.

“The investment into the women’s game over the past couple of years have been huge, we are on a different level. The microscope is on women’s rugby, I genuinely think this will be the biggest and best World Cup that ever has been.”

If the “sold out” sign goes up, just over 40,000 will watch the first of 26 tournament matches involving 12 teams, with Eden Park’s capacity having been reduced by about 5,000 to cater for opening ceremony entertainment.

The previous biggest crowd for a women’s rugby Test was 20,000 at the 2014 World Cup final in Paris.

It maintains an explosive growth in interest in women’s global sports tournaments.

This year, record footballing crowds watched the women’s UEFA Champions League final in Barcelona (91,553) and the women’s Euro final at Wembley (87,192).

More than 86,000 were at Melbourne Cricket Ground for the women’s World T20 final two years ago.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Leading by example
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta 2022 dates set
Title celebrations on hold for Mad Max after Singapore stumble
Atthaya rises to world number 2
Saudi desert megacity to host Asian Winter Games
Women referees at World Cup in Qatar a ‘strong sign’
Haaland, Foden hat-tricks help Man City thrash Man Utd 6-3
Oliveira wins rain-hit Thai MotoGP as title race tightens again
Perez wins to delay Verstappen title
Arsenal show title mettle, Potter gets first Chelsea win
Thai women topple Dominican wall
Leclerc on pole after Verstappen runs out of fuel
Arsenal, Spurs seek to prove title credentials in north London derby
LIV Tour makes Asian debut in Bangkok
Zarco fastest in Thai MotoGP practice

 

Phuket community
No alcohol day, public holidays to be observed next week

The only intoxicant allowed these days are kratom and ganja....(Read More)

HM King to assist families of child care centre massacre victims

Arrested in January, confessed charges, just expelled from Force 5 months later. And until yesterday...(Read More)

Phi Phi Islands under new ‘special service’ entry fees

Seeing the photo of that DNP tourist director I can only sigh. How this man can sign a 'order&#...(Read More)

HM King to assist families of child care centre massacre victims

things seems to get worst day by day in Thailand..not sure i'm the only one feeling it but.. thi...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

During such happenings/follow ups I always think about that poor old thai couple, plucking mushrooms...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

How many baht in brown envelopes the 'BMW-parents' paid to law enforcement to keep their 15 ...(Read More)

Gunman murders at least 30 in nursery attack

@Christysweet How do you know that the use of drugs and the dismissal from the police force was ...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

"man-ger.." Cute but inaccurate. My concern is how societies ignore how 1/2 of the po...(Read More)

Phi Phi Islands under new ‘special service’ entry fees

Head line of this article could be also: "Phi Phi Island under renewed foreign tourist scamming...(Read More)

Flags lowered in respect of Nong Bua Lamphu massacre

Actually it is Brazil that is gun violence capital of the world with 23 deaths per 100,000. USA is ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 