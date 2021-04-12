Lest We Forget

AFL: Anzac Day is just around the corner and what better way to honour and respect our fallen soldiers than a trip to Kanchanaburi.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 13 April 2021, 09:00AM

The Phuket Power talk tactics during their last encounter with the Thailand Tigers. Photo: Wannapa Senawong

Action from the last game between The Power and The Tigers. Photo: Wannapa Senawong

The line-ups for the last Anzac memorial match between Thailand Tigers and Vietnam Swans in 2009 with POWs Neil MacPherson, Milton ‘Snow’ Fairclough and Bill Haskell seated centre. Photo: Supaporn Cox

This year’s Anzac Day Commemorative Australian Rules Football (AFL) match will be played at the Visuttharangsi School, Kanchanaburi on Saturday, April 24. The game starts at 12pm and will feature the newly formed Phuket Power AFL Club versus Bangkok-based Thailand Tigers AFL Club.

Traditionally, the game has been played against visiting teams from Asia, but this will be the first-ever time the game will be played between two local teams in Thailand.

This year’s Phuket team will be led by Club Captain Josh Bartolo and Phuket Club President Andrew McMillan, supported by players from Australia, Ireland, South Africa, the UK, New Zealand, and two local Thais.

The Power showed excellent spirit in their first game against the Tigers in Thalang four months ago

and are looking forward to another hit-out.

The Anzac Day Commemorative match is a landmark event in the Thailand Tigers calendar and one not to be missed. This will be the 18th year the match has been played in Kanchanaburi, with the first-ever match played in 2004.

The last of the three regular POW attendees, Milton ‘Snow’ Fairclough, Neil MacPherson and Bill Haskell are no longer with us but the match continues to play an important role in honouring all those who have served for Australia and New Zealand, especially those POWs who worked on the Thai-Burma railway at Kanchanaburi during World War 2.

This year promises to be another uniquely humbling, and rewarding experience for all those attending.

If you are interested in playing AFL football, coming along to watch the game, visiting Hellfire pass to lay wreaths (on the morning of Sunday, April 25), or simply to know more about the weekend then please contact Andrew McMillan on 085-472-0931 or email: phuketpowerafl@gmail.com

If you would like to play for the Power, please reach out through Facebook and keep an eye on training dates in the coming weeks: https://www.facebook.com/PhuketPowerAFL/.

Accommodation and transport to Kanchanaburi is available.

Refreshments such as drinks, burgers, Lady Pies, and vegetarian dishes will be available at the ground.

Spectators and new players are welcome!

For further information please contact: Andrew McMillan 085-472-0931 email: phuketpowerafl@gmail.com