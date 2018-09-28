THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Lessons in love: The Good Shepherd Centre, Phuket Town

The Good Shepherd Centre, located in the southern district of Phuket Town near Rassada Pier, is a solitary beacon of hope for the socially impoverished and politically displaced Myanmar communities living in squalid encampments within the surrounding areas.

Community
By David Jacklin

Sunday 30 September 2018, 01:00PM

The Good Shepherd Centre in Phuket Town.

The Good Shepherd Centre in Phuket Town.

Appreciation is shown by the happy children in the classroom.

Appreciation is shown by the happy children in the classroom.

The centre also supports the local Myanmar community with home visits and donated food.

The centre also supports the local Myanmar community with home visits and donated food.

The centre was set up by Sister Lakana to provide a safe haven for the children living in the area, and to offer the chance of a better future via education and the learning of employable skills. Incredibly the centre and its dedicated staff and supporters manage to provide a place of learning for 247 registered students between the ages of five to 16.

The centre has three clear humanitarian objectives: To provide a chance in life for the poor or destitute; To create a place for learning, as every child should have the right to education; To be open to anyone who is in need.

From the early experiences and charitable efforts of Sister Lakana in the work slums at Rassada Pier, that ‘need’ focused heavily on the Myanmar destitute. In particular the children, who are refused official recognition from the Thai authorities, and as unregistered, stateless individuals are at risk from labour and sexual exploitation.

The history of the centre began in 2010 when Sister Lakana placed herself in the fishing village near the pier, where the Myanmar people work for a minimal wage and make a home from whatever they can find. The Sister’s first objective was simply to provide care and protection to the growing homeless.

There was an evident need to provide the means of an educational environment to the children in the camp, so Sister Lakana made a space using corrugated iron and chicken wire, which housed a blackboard and one committed teacher. Within a few months the tiny school had over 100 children attending, and the parents knew it was a safe and nurturing base for their young children.

Over the next three years, Sister Lakana and a growing number of supporters raised funds and were given a significant donation to build a more permanent educational setting.

Since 2013 the new centre, built just a few miles away, provides a free and critical centre in order to teach the children English, Myanmarese and Thai to help them integrate into the Thai workforce and become productive, educated members of society.

It caters to children from just five years old at the kindergarten through to 16 years of age. The centre has eight teachers from Thailand and Myanmar. The Myanmar curriculum is upheld so that if the children ever return they can integrate back into their cultural system, and Thai is taught in the hope that the children also have the opportunity to enter local schools.

As a charitable organisation the centre relies on the support of volunteers to teach English as well as local expats to drive awareness and donations. As example, there are currently three international teachers from Denmark at the centre. With Sister Lakana for guidance and inspiration, these dedicated volunteers and the staff selflessly provide both their time and skills to the welfare of the children, who are in desperate need of both care and the encouragement to believe in a better future.

The work does not stop in the classroom. As well as transporting the children to and from the centre, the Good Shepherd centre also provides home visits, health clinic days and distribution of donated food to the community. Such work is essential to the welfare of these vulnerable people, who themselves give back to the centre, despite their desperate position, wherever possible.

Central Phuket

The great work of Sister Lakana and the team is sadly under threat. The day-to-day running costs for the provision of community services from the centre has to date been generously funded by a charitable organisation. But this support is coming to an end. The volunteer group are urgently finding ways to fundraise and promote awareness to their worthy cause.

Whilst giving their service so selflessly, the Good Shepherd Centre must also rely on the kind hearts of our island community to support their work with teaching and administrative volunteers, and monetary donations to cover the cost of running such a critical life-line to the most needy on our island.

The first step to all kindness is positive action. In the words of Saint Teresa of Calcutta, “Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”

The centre will be holding a number of fun community events in the coming months to raise funds, starting on Sunday, Nov 4 with an "Inter Schools Quiz Challenge”.

Good Shepherd Centre, Phuket Town.

Tel: +66(0) 085 908 6560. 

Website: www.goodshepherdcentrephuket.com 

Facebook: Goodshepherdlearningcenter.phuket

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket students to be Taiji Cove ‘mini-monitors’
The world of a Pop Surrealism artist
The child listener
Yoga...is not a dirty word
Hungry ghosts, red turtles - The Por Tor Festival
‘Snap for Stray’ Photo Contest held by Soi Dog
All for one, one for all - Why gay marriage has been a no-go in Buddhist Thailand
Clean the Beach Boot Camp making us all feel a little respect
94 children learn to swim thanks to the Swim Safe programme run by the Rotary Club of Patong Beach
Small Waves? Big Trouble! Enjoying our waters, and when not to go out
The Naka Island Resort and Spa wins big in luxury hospitality awards
Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous
Bookhemian Cafe in Old Phuket Town. A book lover’s haven.
Deadly link: Puppy factories and rabies
Coastal Marine Conservation. Is the tide finally a changin’?

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

"Phitsanulok is probably as far away from sea as is possible in Thailand" What to learn fr...(Read More)

All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

Your comprehension is lacking. Gen Teeraphol does not contradict himself. Read the article and comme...(Read More)

Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny

The more condos the better. Should be treble the current number....(Read More)

Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny

A condo building nearby just started construction. Only a big hole in the ground at this point. Has ...(Read More)

Phuket shooting range victim dies of wounds

Mr.K. What is a "normal"country.How would you define it ? Normal by your standards ? And w...(Read More)

Welding sparks causes Central Phuket Floresta attraction fire

Only 4 hey Dek? Well, no problem then.......(Read More)

Phuket beach drowning deaths double in wake of lifeguard contract failure

The main problem here is the fact that the Thai's, especially the ones in a of position of power...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

@Kurt, maybe after a year in charge of phuket it is financially viable to take early retirement ? ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

Phitsanulokseems a strange place to find a governor for Phuket, it’s probably about as far away fr...(Read More)

Driver suffers electric shock after Phuket tour bus crash

But R44, what's going to stop all the busses speeding around without brakes? Those polls are lik...(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
Lofty Phuket
Melbourne Cup 2018
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018

 