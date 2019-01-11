THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Leopard cat ’Happy Tiger’ succumbs to injuries

PHUKET: The leopard cat, which was found severely injured in front of Mai Khao Graveyard on December 31 and transported to Soi Dog Foundation (SDF) on Jan 1 for treatment, has passed away.

animalsaccidentsdeath
By The Phuket News

Friday 11 January 2019, 04:02PM

The leopard cat receiving treatment after being struck by a vehicle in Phuket died this morning from complications. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The leopard cat receiving treatment after being struck by a vehicle in Phuket died this morning from complications. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The Soi Dog Foundation announced the news in a statement issued earlier today (Jan 11).

“The leopard cat suffered from serious brain damage after it got hit by a vehicle which resulted in life-threatening conditions,” said the statement.

“The vets team from Soi Dog Foundation tried to save the animal to the best of their abilities, but unfortunately the animal died this morning (Jan 11) at about 9.30 am from complications.”

The death of the indigenous wildcat, which after being taken into care was given the nickname 'Happy Tiger', comes as a sad surprise following a hopeful outlook earlier this week.

SDF Founder John Dalley explained in to The Phuket News on Tuesday, “My understanding is that condition has much improved. Drugs that relieve pressure on the brain have been successful and (the leopard cat is) no longer in a coma.”

However, Mr Dalley also noted that the leopard cat was initially given a small chance of survival.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two pitbulls die in Phuket mattress facility fire
Fair game? Lions eat poachers on South Africa reserve
Dead whale sparks marine fears
Wild elephant kills two at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Girl dies after being bitten in bed by cobra
Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death
Frida, the four-legged heroine
Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India
Bull elephant kills mahout at camp north of Phuket
Elephant electrocuted by high voltage lines
Sorting out snakebites in Phuket
Dead dolphin found off Phuket
Phuket wildcat comatose after struck by vehicle
Two injured in Phuket when motorbike hits dog
Four tourists stung by jellyfish on Patong Beach

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s fishing industry praises lifting of EU ’yellow card’

I had the opportunity to work with professor Lae Dilokvidhyarat here in Phuket and with unions alre...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Oh course non Thai tourists will know about this web site, I guess there will be multilingual signs ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

It would seem that a Chinese speaking Thai could do very well in this business....(Read More)

French tourist injured as parasail ride lands on tour boat

Now, what are the training and skill qualifications of this parasail crew? Was there no parasail cre...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

After all it is great that you all in Phuket Immigration take "illegal" work but it is nec...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

There are about 8-10 teams working on a daily basis in Kamala, both on the main street, in front of...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

In Europe (EU) as a photographer/make up artist, you can work freely in 27 countries. Let the best g...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

Of course chinese Photographers, they are the best, better than thai. That is why thai wedding coupl...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns on snorkelling tour at Racha

Business as usual, I call these boat trips in Phuket suicide trip....(Read More)

All safe after Russian tour bus collides with pickup on Phuket coastal road

I am sure that Captain not expect any thai to follow his wise advice. But he hasdone his verbal duty...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thailand Yacht Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
JW Marriott Phuket

 