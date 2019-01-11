Leopard cat ’Happy Tiger’ succumbs to injuries

PHUKET: The leopard cat, which was found severely injured in front of Mai Khao Graveyard on December 31 and transported to Soi Dog Foundation (SDF) on Jan 1 for treatment, has passed away.

By The Phuket News

Friday 11 January 2019, 04:02PM

The leopard cat receiving treatment after being struck by a vehicle in Phuket died this morning from complications. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The Soi Dog Foundation announced the news in a statement issued earlier today (Jan 11). “The leopard cat suffered from serious brain damage after it got hit by a vehicle which resulted in life-threatening conditions,” said the statement. “The vets team from Soi Dog Foundation tried to save the animal to the best of their abilities, but unfortunately the animal died this morning (Jan 11) at about 9.30 am from complications.” The death of the indigenous wildcat, which after being taken into care was given the nickname 'Happy Tiger', comes as a sad surprise following a hopeful outlook earlier this week. SDF Founder John Dalley explained in to The Phuket News on Tuesday, “My understanding is that condition has much improved. Drugs that relieve pressure on the brain have been successful and (the leopard cat is) no longer in a coma.” However, Mr Dalley also noted that the leopard cat was initially given a small chance of survival.