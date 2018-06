Start From: Saturday 7 July 2018, 11:00AM to Sunday 8 July 2018, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Leopard 50 Asia Launch and Open House with Leopard 43 Powercat.

The Leopard 50 is making her debut in Asia and we want you to be a part of it. In partnership with Yacht Style Magazine and Lux Inc. Media, we will be hosting an open house event for you to see our latest model.

July 7th & 8th, 2018 from 11 am to 6 pm.