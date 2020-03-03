Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Leipzig apologise after kicking out Japanese fans from stadium

Leipzig apologise after kicking out Japanese fans from stadium

FOOTBALL: Top tier German football club RB Leipzig apologised yesterday (Mar 2) after forcing a group of Japanese spectators to leave their Red Bull Arena during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen over coronavirus fears.

Football
By AFP

Tuesday 3 March 2020, 09:46AM

The Red Bull Arena, home to Bundesliga team RB Leipzig, who erroneously ejected 20 Japanese fans from the stadium at their game against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday (Mar 1). Photo: AFP

The Red Bull Arena, home to Bundesliga team RB Leipzig, who erroneously ejected 20 Japanese fans from the stadium at their game against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday (Mar 1). Photo: AFP

In a statement, Leipzig said that their security staff “had been instructed to intensify checks” of “certain groups due to potential risk”.

“Unfortunately ... amidst the great uncertainty surrounding this topic ... a mistake was made on our part,” the statement continued.

“We would like to extend our apologies.”

Leipzig added that they were trying to contact the fans, reportedly as many as 20, in order to invite them to their next home game.

One of the Japanese ejected by the name of Taichi Hayashikawa Tweeted: “I attended the game against Bayer Leverkusen.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“I entered the game with no problem. However, after the game started, a security agent at the Red Bull Arena told that I could be infected with COVID-19 because I am Japanese.

“I was kicked out within the first 10 minutes of the game.”

While not as badly affected as nearby Italy, cases of coronavirus in Germany rose to 157 yesterday, up from 129 the previous day.

Otherwise known as COVID-19, the virus has now spread to 10 of Germany’s 16 states, with more than half the confirmed cases in North Rhine-Westphalia, the country’s most populous state.

Leipzig’s draw with Leverkusen left them three points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Coronavirus casts potential cloud over Euro 2020 with 100 days to go
2020 AFL Phuket Masters cancelled
BISP student earns a shot at 14th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final
Kohli anger as India ‘completely outplayed’ in New Zealand Test clean-sweep
Wilder to face Fury for another rematch in July
Thailand MotoGP postponed as virus wrecks season’s start
Man City dominance another death knell for League Cup
Thai leagues close the doors on fans
‘It is not over’ - Klopp warns Liverpool after unbeaten run ends
Season-opening Qatar MotoGP cancelled due to coronavirus
‘Phuket Power’ ready to take on region’s finest in local AFL tournament
Island Battleground 2020: Only the strong survive
Buri Ram MotoGP can ‘rejuvenate’ tourism
Chinese football transfer market collapses in face of coronavirus
Heritage Cricketers win Last Man Stands 2020 Thailand Open at the ACG.

 

Phuket community
A call for unification

Absolute garbage. As an investor in this very project he is boasting about - Beachfront - I have no...(Read More)

Anutin: COVID-19 drugs supply adequate for now

Minister Anutin, is that the man in a navy flag officer uniform? The man who wanted foreigners '...(Read More)

Man, 61, drowns after leap from bridge to Phuket

Government employees retire at age 60, I read. Are they not getting a pension, enough to live on, s...(Read More)

Patong readies for local elections

Well, a already 6 years Patong Mayor who is saying that she has no idea about how much money Patong ...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

And khun Jor12, Read the top of the article again! : ..."exposed the lack of support by governm...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should tourists cancel their holiday in Phuket?

As the serial poster on here likes to post multiple comments on the same article , I bet he will vot...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

@ Khun Jor12: The 'necessities of life' should have been provided by Mr Bunpot and Ms Seangd...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

Anyway, when Phuket island runs dry, thousands registered inhabitants can still go to Laguna and gol...(Read More)

More than 2,700 cruise tourists arrive in Patong

@Kurt. What is a birma baby?...(Read More)

Phuket elephant camp formally warned over baby elephant abuse allegations

Absolutely pathetic! How much kick back did you get to look the other way. Again!!...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Top of the Gulf Regatta 2020
UWC Thailand

 