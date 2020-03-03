Leipzig apologise after kicking out Japanese fans from stadium

FOOTBALL: Top tier German football club RB Leipzig apologised yesterday (Mar 2) after forcing a group of Japanese spectators to leave their Red Bull Arena during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen over coronavirus fears.

Football

By AFP

Tuesday 3 March 2020, 09:46AM

The Red Bull Arena, home to Bundesliga team RB Leipzig, who erroneously ejected 20 Japanese fans from the stadium at their game against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday (Mar 1). Photo: AFP

In a statement, Leipzig said that their security staff “had been instructed to intensify checks” of “certain groups due to potential risk”.

“Unfortunately ... amidst the great uncertainty surrounding this topic ... a mistake was made on our part,” the statement continued.

“We would like to extend our apologies.”

Leipzig added that they were trying to contact the fans, reportedly as many as 20, in order to invite them to their next home game.

One of the Japanese ejected by the name of Taichi Hayashikawa Tweeted: “I attended the game against Bayer Leverkusen.

“I entered the game with no problem. However, after the game started, a security agent at the Red Bull Arena told that I could be infected with COVID-19 because I am Japanese.

“I was kicked out within the first 10 minutes of the game.”

While not as badly affected as nearby Italy, cases of coronavirus in Germany rose to 157 yesterday, up from 129 the previous day.

Otherwise known as COVID-19, the virus has now spread to 10 of Germany’s 16 states, with more than half the confirmed cases in North Rhine-Westphalia, the country’s most populous state.

Leipzig’s draw with Leverkusen left them three points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.