Leicester unveil statue of ‘Possible Man’

FOOTBALL: Leicester City’s football family came together on Monday (Apr 4) for the inauguration of the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha statue at King Power Stadium - an eternal tribute to the most influential figure in the club’s 138-year history.

FootballFA-CupPremier-League
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 6 April 2022, 11:26AM

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (second left) and his family pose in front of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s statue at King Power Stadium. Photo: Bangkok Post

On what would have been the Thai’s 64th birthday, his son and current Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and his family were joined by distinguished guests to celebrate Vichai’s Leicester legacy, reports the Bangkok Post.

The current Leicester City squad, led to a maiden FA Cup success in 2021 by manager Brendan Rodgers, were joined by members of the 2016 Premier League title-winning team and former managers Nigel Pearson, Claudio Ranieri and Craig Shakespeare.

Former club chairman Vichai - affectionately called the Boss or the Possible Man - passed away in a tragic helicopter accident at the home of Leicester City in Oct 2018.

Chief Executive Susan Whelan, a close friend and colleague of Vichai, opened proceedings, before Aiyawatt unveiled the statue of his father in front of a crowd of family and friends.

Whelan said: “Khun Vichai loved this city. He greatly appreciated the affection shown by the people of Leicester and recognised how this community believed in his vision.

“Today, his contribution to the club and to the city is made eternal. For generations to come, people will stand in this place and tell stories of the Possible Man.

“They will speak of his leadership and ambition, but also of his generosity and kindness. However this site changes, in all the moments we will experience together, his presence will be permanent.”

The statue inauguration ceremony was led by Buddhist monks, who travelled to Leicester from Thailand at the request of the Srivaddhanaprabha family.

