Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Leicester power into second place, Fulham earn first win

Leicester power into second place, Fulham earn first win

FOOTBALL: Leicester swept into second place in the Premier League with an impressive 4-1 victory at Leeds, while Fulham beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 to finally clinch their first win of the season yesterday (Nov 2).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Tuesday 3 November 2020, 10:05AM

Youri Tielemans scored twice in the 4-1 victory at Leeds United as Leicester move into second place in the table, just a point behind leaders Liverpool. Photo: AFP.

Youri Tielemans scored twice in the 4-1 victory at Leeds United as Leicester move into second place in the table, just a point behind leaders Liverpool. Photo: AFP.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are just one point behind leaders Liverpool after winning five of their first seven games in a top-flight season for the first time in their history.

Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans put Leicester two up before half-time at Elland Road.

Stuart Dallas got one back for Leeds but Jamie Vardy’s eighth goal of the season and a late Tielemans penalty wrapped up Leicester’s fourth successive away league win.

After the disappointment of missing out on a place in the Champions League last term, Leicester have shown they are capable of mounting another top four challenge.

Even a title push might not be impossible given they have already thrashed Manchester City 5-2.

“We were technically brilliant. We had the quality to play when we had the opportunities. I thought we were amazing right across the team,” Rodgers said.

“This team has got an amazing mentality with lots of young, hungry players. It’s still very early and most of our games have been away but we’ve had brilliant performances.”

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said: “In the first 30 minutes we defended poorly and after we didn’t create enough danger. That is one of the main responsibilities of the manager.”

Leicester made the perfect start in the third minute.

A poor back-pass from Robin Koch was intercepted by Vardy and he rounded keeper Illan Meslier before squaring for Barnes to tap into the empty net.

Leicester didn’t have to wait long to double their lead in the 21st minute.

Marc Albrighton’s cross picked out Vardy at the near post and his diving header was unconvincingly pushed out by Meslier to Tielemans, who slotted home from close range.

Dallas gave Leeds a lifeline in the 47th minute when his cross evaded everyone and looped past the flat-footed Schmeichel.

Leeds had the momentum and Pablo Hernandez almost equalised with a curling strike from the edge of the area.

Phuket Property

But Leicester weathered the storm and Vardy struck in the 76th minute with a close-range finish after Cengiz Under flicked James Maddison’s pass over Meslier.

Belgian midfielder Tielemans got the fourth with a stoppage-time spot-kick after Mateusz Klich’s foul on Maddison.

We have to wake up’

At Craven Cottage, Fulham avoided their worst start to a season since 1951 thanks to first half goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Ola Aina.

Scott Parker’s side deservedly ended a run of six games without a win – a dismal stretch including five defeats – since their promotion from the Championship last term.

The Cottagers had lost all three of their previous home games this season, but their first success in west London lifted them out of the relegation zone.

“We knew how important this game was. I’m pleased we got a result. We played very well,” Parker said.

“Defeats are going to happen but they can’t bury us. Wins breed confidence.”

Third bottom West Brom are still chasing a first win since returning to the top-flight last season.

With just three points from their opening seven league games, West Brom have made their worst start to a campaign since 1985-86, failing to win any of their opening seven games for the first time since 2004-05.

“We have to wake up. We have to be much better than this. Everything starts with work rate, commitment and dedication,” Albion manager Slaven Bilic said.

Fulham went ahead in the 26th minute through Decordova-Reid.

Antonee Robinson fired in a cross from the left to an unmarked Aleksandar Mitrovic at the far post, who nodded across goal before the ball was turned in by Decordova-Reid.

Four minutes later, Fulham doubled their lead when Nigerian defender Aina blasted his shot past Sam Johnstone from the edge of the area.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tragedy as English Derby winner put down at Melbourne Cup
After a life of excess Maradona turns 60 in self-isolation
Nation prepares to stop for a Melbourne Cup behind closed doors
Arsenal take the points at Man Utd as Bale sends Spurs second
Young Atthaya wins 2020 Order of Merit
Mercedes wins constructors title with Imola one-two
Bottas on pole as Mercedes dominates Imola
Jota caps Liverpool fightback as Man City, Chelsea win
All Blacks thrash Wallabies to retain Bledisloe Cup
Farrell targets Autumn Nations Cup triumph after England win Six Nations
Former Wallaby wins plaudits after coming out as gay
Thailand to deliver three spectacular badminton events in January
Champions meet leaders in mouthwatering clash
Individual brilliance on display in Portuguese GP
Dodgers beat Rays 3-1 to end 32-year World Series drought

 

Phuket community
Emirates flight lands in Phuket

Very strange , a ghost flight. They not have to expect a lot of tourists stil to quarantine for 2 w...(Read More)

Bike riding foreigner loses life in u-turn collision

There was a solution to avoid these accidents at U-turns, but, the local residents thought they look...(Read More)

Phuket post-COVID recovery must be more than tourism: Deputy PM

blah blah blah, how these people love to talk rubbish...(Read More)

Emirates flight lands in Phuket

All very funny and strange without any further comment from Officials. No information, declining com...(Read More)

Rewriting of Thai history gets thumbs-up

Yes, if Thai people had access to the uncensored truth about certain key issues then this would cert...(Read More)

‘Rally ban’ vote plan under fire

Is he really that blind to the consequences such a move would create?? Talk about anarchy in the lan...(Read More)

‘Rally ban’ vote plan under fire

The smug look on his face from the stock photo says it all. The dinosaurs are quaking in their caves...(Read More)

Phuket airport ‘100% ready to receive foreign tourists’, says Transport Minister

Doesn’t the Thai government realize that, I general, most tourist will not vacation in a country w...(Read More)

PM Prayut arrives in Phuket

Oh, after some other minister today and after the govenor already in September declared HKT for suit...(Read More)

Phuket airport ‘100% ready to receive foreign tourists’, says Transport Minister

Ra ra ra...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
K9 Point
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
AVC Engineering
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential

 