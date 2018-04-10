FOOTBALL: Leicester City Vice Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has announced that initial planning for the expansion and development of King Power Stadium is underway.

Tuesday 10 April 2018, 09:51AM

The club aims to increase capacity, improve facilities and invest in surrounding site. Photo: Leicester City Football Club

City’s Vice Chairman revealed the Club’s intentions in his regular column in last Saturday’s (Apr 7) edition of the CITY Matchday Magazine, as part of the weekend’s celebrations to mark Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s birthday.

The club not only hopes to increase the stadium’s capacity beyond its existing 32,243 seats, Aiyawatt says the development could include improvements to the wider stadium site, offering better access and facilities for supporters and the surrounding community.

“We are now in a position to begin a more thorough consultation on the development of King Power Stadium,” Aiyawatt wrote.

“The plan is to increase capacity and upgrade facilities for the stadium itself, and invest in the surrounding site to create an exciting events destination for the city of Leicester.

“We are only in the very early stages, but it’s exciting news I wanted to share with our supporters, in honour of my father’s birthday.”

Home to the Foxes since the Club moved from nearby Filbert Street in 2002, King Power Stadium has been the stage for some of the greatest moments in Leicester City history – including the Foxes’ miraculous Premier League title triumph in 2016 and the run to the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals a year later.

The venue has also hosted England internationals, 2015 Rugby World Cup matches and its first music concert in 2016, as Leicester band Kasabian made an unforgettable contribution to the greatest title celebrations the Premier League has ever seen.

Such occasions were defined by the unforgettable atmosphere generated by the Leicester City faithful and Aiyawatt has assured the Blue Army that the match day experience will be central to the Club’s development plans.

“The magical, formidable King Power Stadium atmosphere has been a powerful feature of the Club’s success in recent times,” he continued. “We must ensure that any future proposals serve to enhance that experience, not dilute it. It will be a major priority in our planning.”

Stakeholder engagement on the King Power Stadium development with commence shortly, with further details to be revealed in due course.

In January, Leicester City announced plans to develop a world-class, state-of-the-art training facility in Charnwood, North Leicestershire – a key component in the Club’s long-term vision to establish itself as a competitive force in the Premier League.