Legends of Change Exclusive Book Launch

Legends of Change Exclusive Book Launch

Start From: Friday 22 November 2019, 04:00PM to Friday 22 November 2019, 07:00PM

A revolutionary book powered by woman-kind.... From doctors, nutrition experts and Olympic athletes, to mums, daughters and women struggling with chronic illness, Legends of Change is the ultimate compilation of 85+ first-hand stories, helpful habits, and life-changing tips from women who have transitioned into a vegan lifestyle. Guest Speaker: HEATHER MILLS, Plant-based buffet and cooking demo by Chef Jamie Raftery. 1 copy of the inspiring Legends of Change book. Limited Tickets THB1,100 until Nov 12, THB 1390 until the 22nd November. facebook.com/events/324561141721431/

Person : Donna
Address : Thanyapura
Website :
http://www.facebook.com/events/324561141...

 

