Legendary star Engelbert Humperdinck

Start From: Wednesday 24 August 2022, 07:30PM to Wednesday 24 August 2022, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The undisputed “King of Romance”, is to perform the not to be missed “GALA DINNER WITH THE KING OF ROMANCE ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK” on Wednesday August 24 at Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, organised by Live Nation Tero. Come and enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime event of some of the greatest love songs of all time, performed by a living legend. Tickets for the gala dinner, pre-dinner drinks and show are available now at Thaiticketmajor.com