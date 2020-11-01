BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Legendary British actor Sir Sean Connery dies

WORLD: Legendary actor Sean Connery, famous for playing the original on-screen James Bond, has died at the age of 90, prompting an outpouring of tributes for one of Britain’s best-loved film heroes.

death
By AFP

Sunday 1 November 2020, 01:22PM

Connery, who was the first actor to utter the unforgettable “Bond, James Bond”, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Nassau in the Bahamas. Photo: AFP.

The star’s son Jason Connery told the BBC that his father died peacefully in his sleep overnight in Nassau in the Bahamas, where he has a home, having been “unwell for some time”.

“We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently,” he added, calling his father’s death “a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor”.

Connery will be honoured in a private funeral ceremony, with a memorial event to be held later, according to a publicist.

The actor, who became Sir Sean in 2000, won numerous awards during his decades-spanning career encompassing an array of big-screen hits, including an Oscar, three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards.

But it was his smooth, Scottish-accented portrayal of the suave licensed-to-kill spy 007 that earned him lasting worldwide fame and adoration.

The first actor to utter the unforgettable “Bond, James Bond”, Connery made six official films as novelist Ian Fleming’s creation, giving what many still consider to be the definitive portrayal.

“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond,” said the movie franchise’s producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

“He revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.”

The pair added that Connery was “undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Legend on screen’

The Scottish actor was on several occasions voted by fans as the best actor to have played Bond, beating current 007 Daniel Craig and Roger Moore.

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” Craig tweeted, noting that Connery “defined an era and a style”.

“The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster,” he added.

George Lazenby, who starred in a single Bond film, said Connery “encapsulated an age, the Sixties” and that he was “a great actor, a great man”.

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman tweeted: “I grew up idolising #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace.”

Pinewood Studios in Britain, where the 007 movies are filmed, called him the “unforgettable embodiment of superspy James Bond” and added he would “forever be cherished” there.

The release of the latest instalment of the franchise - “No Time to Die” - which has been delayed several times by the coronavirus pandemic, is now due out next April.

Aside from his success in the Bond films, Connery excelled in other cinema performances, claiming his sole Oscar in 1988 for best supporting actor for his role as an Irish cop in “The Untouchables”.

Thanyapura Health 360

He also starred in “The Hunt for Red October”, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and “The Rock”.

Patriotic and proud Scot’

Connery, born in Edinburgh in 1930, enlisted in the Royal Navy aged 16 but was discharged three years later on medical grounds after suffering a stomach ulcer.

He was then a bricklayer, lifeguard, and coffin polisher, among other manual jobs, before kickstarting his acting career after a bodybuilding hobby led him to enter the Mr Universe competition.

There, a fellow competitor urged him to audition for acting parts and he soon started landing small roles.

His big break came by starring as Bond in 1962’s “Dr. No”, the franchise’s first film.

He went to play 007 in “From Russia With Love” (1963), “Goldfinger” (1964), “Thunderball” (1965), “You Only Live Twice” (1967) and “Diamonds Are Forever” (1971).

He made a comeback as the British spy in the unofficial 1983 film “Never Say Never Again”.

Later in the decade Connery won a new generation of fans with his compelling performance as the father of Harrison Ford’s hero character in “Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade”.

He was knighted by the Queen in 2000 for services to film drama, and celebrated his 90th birthday in August.

Connery is survived by his second wife Micheline Roquebrune, a French artist, and his two sons Jason and Stephane.

He was known to be a financial backer of the Scottish National Party (SNP), which advocates for Scotland’s independence from the UK.

Its First Minister Nicola Sturgeon praised him as “a global legend but, first and foremost, a patriotic and proud Scot”.

“Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons,” she said.

Sturgeon’s predecessor Alex Salmond echoed the sentiment, calling Connery “the world’s greatest Scot”.

He said his signature voice, spirit and passion had endured even though “his health was failing” in recent years.

“I will miss him. Scotland will miss him. The world will miss him,” Salmond added.

In Connery’s Edinburgh hometown, locals reacted with shock to the news.

