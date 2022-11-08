333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Legend Fighting Championships at the Andamanda Phuket

Legend Fighting Championships at the Andamanda Phuket

Start From: Saturday 12 November 2022, 06:00PM to Saturday 12 November 2022, 11:00PM

GET READY FOR THE NEW BATTLE!! Legend Fighting Championships Muay Thai & MMA at Andamanda Phuket on November 12, 2022 FREE ENTRY Get ready for a new battle!!! Legend Fighting Championships. Ready to explode the fun at the Andamanda Phuket Meet Thai fighter’s vs foreign fighters. Watch 10 pairs of boiling matches, full of Muay Thai and MMA. Led by Thailand’s first female K1 World Champion Phayahong Ayothaya Fight Gym Descendants of Ranong people. Fah Likhit. The Legend Arena. Bangron Louk Chao Phor Phuya Suea Champion Muay Thai Legend FC Peter Denesoe, a descendant of Nakhon Si Thammarat, is a MMA Legend FC champion. The Shark Lommanee The Legend Arena an experienced Thai female boxer. Debuting in MMA for the first time This Saturday, November 12 at 6:00 p.m. Free admission!

Person : Pattarawadee Sukolrat
Address : Andamanda Phuket
Phone : 66 83 244 6697

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Drunk doctor avoids jail time for fatal road crash

Nothing but infuriating. All the lives this POS hi-so lowlife destroyed, and still managed to buy hi...(Read More)

Layan beachfront set for natural beauty recovery

And please, no mega parking lots like at Surin. Yes, great budget item for stuffing OrBorTor pockets...(Read More)

Layan beachfront set for natural beauty recovery

Oh jeez, sorry but I have "0" confidence that those in charge will do anything "world...(Read More)

Government U-turns on land plan

Present Thai high Land prices, many Thai middle- and poor class people can't affort are due to T...(Read More)

Government U-turns on land plan

Now maybe foreign gov'ts can ban Thais from buying property and land overseas- its only fair!...(Read More)

Government U-turns on land plan

Poor John! Thai government doesn't listen to you and your own government would give a ... about...(Read More)

New Zealand man arrested over firearms cache in Phuket

Much in this article is irrelevant reporting. Were his 90 days reports done nicely? :-) What is the...(Read More)

Phuket readies for lunar eclipse Loy Krathong

Happy Low Krathong! ...(Read More)

Government U-turns on land plan

Not surprised at all. The Thai, in their xenophobic way of thinking can't make that swing to nor...(Read More)

Speed pill prices plunge to B2 each

7.50 Baht each LOL. Who uses Satang anymore, except 7/11 stores giving you back useless change that ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket

 