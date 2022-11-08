Legend Fighting Championships at the Andamanda Phuket

Start From: Saturday 12 November 2022, 06:00PM to Saturday 12 November 2022, 11:00PM

GET READY FOR THE NEW BATTLE!! Legend Fighting Championships Muay Thai & MMA at Andamanda Phuket on November 12, 2022 FREE ENTRY Get ready for a new battle!!! Legend Fighting Championships. Ready to explode the fun at the Andamanda Phuket Meet Thai fighter’s vs foreign fighters. Watch 10 pairs of boiling matches, full of Muay Thai and MMA. Led by Thailand’s first female K1 World Champion Phayahong Ayothaya Fight Gym Descendants of Ranong people. Fah Likhit. The Legend Arena. Bangron Louk Chao Phor Phuya Suea Champion Muay Thai Legend FC Peter Denesoe, a descendant of Nakhon Si Thammarat, is a MMA Legend FC champion. The Shark Lommanee The Legend Arena an experienced Thai female boxer. Debuting in MMA for the first time This Saturday, November 12 at 6:00 p.m. Free admission!