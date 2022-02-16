BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Legal Matters: The green rush goes brown

Legal Matters: The green rush goes brown

The excitement expressed during the recent Cannabis decriminalisation may be dashed as an upcoming ministerial announcement, signed on Feb 8, 2022 by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, bears no sign of allowing the once-anticipated liberal approach to cannabis and hemp.

drugseconomics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 19 February 2022, 11:00AM

Image: Silk Legal

Image: Silk Legal

The upcoming ministerial announcement is expected to take effect 120 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette; and while it will remove most parts of cannabis and hemp plants from Category 5 of the list of narcotic substances, recreational use will remain illegal as cannabis extracts or products that contain more than 0.2% of THC by weight will not be delisted.

During the signing ceremony, Mr Anutin clarified that growing cannabis is not considered an illegal activity and is permitted, but only when relevant licenses and permissions have been obtained. He also mentioned that a bill on cannabis and hemp will be submitted to parliament, which indicates the possibility of additional requirements and clarifications on the use of the plants and their substances. Therefore, it is fair to expect further changes in cannabis regulations soon.

What does this mean for Thailand’s cannabis industry?

The primary change to be introduced by the upcoming ministerial announcement is the decriminalisation of most parts of Cannabis sativa and Cannabis indica. This means that the use of these plants and their substances will no longer incur criminal liabilities, although civil liabilities and penalties will still apply to those who violate provisions of existing laws.

However, the ministerial announcement does little to change existing requirements and restrictions, and those interested in growing Cannabis sativa and Cannabis indica or producing goods made from them will still be required to seek permission from authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Office of the Narcotics Control Board, and relevant provincial public health offices.

The ministerial announcement also makes no mention of any changes to who will be allowed to participate in Thailand’s cannabis industry. As of writing, it is limited to Thai citizens or Thai majority companies that comprise a Thai majority directorship. Moreover, the objectives for obtaining licences for producing cannabis, hemp, and their substances, remain limited to medical use, research, commercial or industrial use, and traditional or cultural medicines.

Internal - Phuket News TV

While the initial declaration of decriminalisation was seen as an exciting new chapter for Thailand’s cannabis industry, the reality is that the upcoming ministerial announcement introduces very few changes. Unlike what many have assumed, the decriminalisation of cannabis and hemp does not give individuals and businesses free rein over the use of the plant, and care must be taken to comply with existing restrictions.

As mentioned previously, Mr Anutin has indicated that additional regulations will be introduced later. However, it is unclear what these regulations will entail or whether they will bring any more changes to current requirements.

Individuals and businesses interested in participating in the cannabis or hemp industries are advised to seek legal counsel from professionals like Silk Legal to assess what they need to do in order to meet new regulations.

By Dr Paul Crosio / Silk Legal

Paul Crosio is a Partner at Silk Legal & founding partner of Silk Advisory. He is a practicing Australian lawyer with over two decades of corporate experience in turn-around management in Thailand and abroad. For more information, please contact info@silklegal.com.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong police issue electric scooter warning
Third oil leak confirmed at Rayong pipeline
Cyclist enraged after discarded tacks cause B10,000 damage
Five-day road safety campaign launched to protect pedestrians
Prayut boasts of economic prowess
Phuket businesses call for massive downgrading of tourist COVID requirements
Vaccine side effects very rare, says DDC
Phuket marks 558 new COVID cases, three more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police sued for B72 million, Tourism businesses urge Thailand to lift all curbs || February 18
Ukraine embassy speaks out on Russian military, propaganda tactics
Senior monk arrested for B110m embezzlement
Another scam uncovered claiming Phuket Town Police involved
Interior Ministry orders to governors prepare for infections
Patong currency exchange robber was bored of having a job
Woman rescued from closed coffee shop on fire

 

Phuket community
Five-day road safety campaign launched to protect pedestrians

Oh jeez, yet another do nothing "get tough on ...." campaign. It is utterly insane that o...(Read More)

Strike a balance, urges Anutin

Yes, kurt. Like the ridiculously over-decorated Americans we see all the time. Poseurs, the lot of t...(Read More)

Amnesty’s fate hangs in balance

Amnesty is an old fashioned concept these days. It's irrelevant and dated. It won't be misse...(Read More)

Vaccine side effects very rare, says DDC

Hmm, Pfizer doesn't come out of this with covered with glory does it?...(Read More)

Hunt on for great white shark that killed Sydney swimmer

Horrid to kill a needed creature behaving naturally in its own environment. "We all know the ri...(Read More)

Phuket businesses call for massive downgrading of tourist COVID requirements

Tourism is unsustainable in every way. Take this as opportunity to divest from it. If income can be ...(Read More)

Interior Ministry orders to governors prepare for infections

What I see are multitudes of careless European tourists carrying home particles which will then have...(Read More)

Strike a balance, urges Anutin

Those military style uniforms civil servants don on occasion are straight out of a parody mocking ba...(Read More)

Phuket marks 558 new COVID cases, three more deaths

Infections on the rise all over the island it’s quite infectious this pesky Omicron - but mild sym...(Read More)

Strike a balance, urges Anutin

More evidence is emerging that even mild cases can have long term effects on health, 40% increase ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design

 