Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Legal Matters: Negotiate, Litigate or Arbitrate?

Legal Matters: Negotiate, Litigate or Arbitrate?

The legal system in Thailand can be a major challenge for expats as they’re not familiar with a language they don’t understand and going through a process that many have described as “interesting” – particularly when disputes are involved.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 April 2023, 10:30AM

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Certainly, the legal system works for the nation, and it provides a relatively inexpensive means to settle disputes. However, the language barrier and unfamiliar procedures mean it is daunting and disproportionately expensive for others. I have had cases where up to 1,500 pages of evidence had to be translated which would have doubled the claimant’s legal costs and effectively killed the case before it even started.

Current Thai court times sit between two to three years due to a COVID-19 backlog in hearings. Add a few years for the appeal process, and you are looking at up to five years before getting an enforceable verdict. For small companies, or those with limited cash flow, this could lead to bankruptcy.

The law isn’t supposed to work this way.

Over 60 years ago, a few notable legal experts put forward what is known as the ‘New York Convention’ which, together with another initiative called the Model Law, made arbitration a practical alternative.

The primary advantage of arbitration is enforceability, speed and (sometimes) affordability. An arbitration award is also enforceable in most countries in the world. Other advantages include the ability to select a neutral forum, the fact that awards are final and not typically subject to appeal, and the flexible procedures parties can choose from. Everything is also kept confidential.

Up until a few years ago arbitration was not a popular alternative in Thailand, with many cases being unenforceable on public policy grounds. Even though Thailand was an early signatory to the New York Convention, it was not seen as a particularly arbitration-friendly jurisdiction.

HeadStart International School Phuket

A lot has changed recently and having spent time with the Thai Arbitration Centre (THAC), there is a growing trend for foreign firms in Thailand to arbitrate rather than litigate. The enforceability of arbitration, with the support of Thai courts, now approaches 90% and modern remote testimony and cost-effective processes for small claims makes it a real alternative.

But it’s not as simple as it sounds, and you need to understand the rules the tribunal works under as well as tweak your contracts to best use the practicality of arbitration.

With contracts, I regularly advise clients to arbitrate and, in some cases, move the law of the contract from Thailand to another jurisdiction that better fits the parties’ connections. When writing contracts in Thailand, get some advice on alternative dispute resolution options as it could just save you a lot of frustration.

With due disclosure I am a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators as well as the Inter Pacific Bar Association that both champion appropriate alternative dispute resolution practices.

By Dr Paul Crosio

As always, you should seek legal advice if in doubt. Silk Legal is an experienced law firm that has been advising clients on matters related to litigation, arbitration and dispute resolution. For any inquiries about litigation, arbitration and disputes in Thailand or elsewhere, contact them at info@silklegal.com.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

’Phuket Hero’ t-shirts on offer for blood donors
More Phuket Songkran events announced
Surin next target to have power cables buried in Phuket
Third Chinese arrested for illegal work in Phuket
Registration of Phuket candidates concludes without incidents
PPAO readies for Songkran Seven Days of Danger
Ukrainian woman summoned to police for anti-war graffiti
Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app
Chinese arrested for working illegally in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hacker army soldier caught, Bangkok-Phuket flight fares, Fatal lane change in Phuket || April 7
CAAT reminds of fare ceilings as Bangkok-Phuket flights remain among most expensive
Woman, 68, killed in fatal lane change
ThaiHealth campaign aims to reduce Songkran road accidents
Officials honour Chakri Day
Cash handouts spark concern

 

Phuket community
Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

The Phuket taxi hystery is completely getting out of the corrupt dumb 'Officials' hands. Jus...(Read More)

Surin next target to have power cables buried in Phuket

So why are PEA and the internet companies contributing to the cost, this is precisely the reason we ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

When a driver can charge three days minimum wage for a one hour trip, the govt needs to increas...(Read More)

PPAO readies for Songkran Seven Days of Danger

Just 4 dead last Songkhran in Phuket, it’s 4 to many. Think they most stable up whit body bags thi...(Read More)

ThaiHealth campaign aims to reduce Songkran road accidents

Here's a slogan for them. "Don't throw water at people on motorbikes as they try to go ...(Read More)

Chinese arrested for working illegally in Phuket

With the expected influx of Chinese tourists again there will be plenty of illegals working with the...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

Obviously the guilty party is the brainless thug who attacked the taxi driver with a tire iron over ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

here we go again, and every one those taxy crooks now feel like vigilantes thanks you the protectio...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

This is now descending to the Wild West truly disgraceful and inflamed by the media and authorities ...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

@Jimmy888 Nobody misses you ! Funny you still interested in reading stories about a country you d...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pacific Prime Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 