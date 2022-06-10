Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Legal Matters: Moving from GDPR to PDPA compliance – the lowdown

Legal Matters: Moving from GDPR to PDPA compliance – the lowdown

Effective from June 1, Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) B.E. 2562 [2019] regulates the collection, use and protection of personal data and establishes corrective measures against data misuse. The good news is that if you’re already compliant with the equivalent EU legislation (GDPR), like many companies in Thailand, you probably don’t need to worry.

Saturday 11 June 2022, 10:00AM

Image: Silk Legal

Image: Silk Legal

Image: Silk Legal

Image: Silk Legal

« »

Thailand’s PDPA is heavily based on the EU’s GDPR and was proposed by the government in May 2018, though not identical in all respects. While following the GDPR does not guarantee compliance with the PDPA, it does get very close.

PDPA applies to all entities located in Thailand, whether they collect and use the data in Thailand or not. It also applies to entities outside Thailand offering goods and services to users in Thailand. PDPA employs a risk-based approach. Businesses are required to prevent misuse of the data they collect and PDPA compliance always starts with a data privacy policy and procedures that comply with the PDPA.

Because the PDPA is based on the GDPR, there are significant similarities. Both contain comparable rules concerning data processing since both are concerned with consent, contract performance, legal responsibilities, and legitimate or vital interests. Both laws guarantee data subjects’ rights such as the right to be informed, the right to data portability, the right to access, and the right to be forgotten.

However, the PDPA and the GDPR do have some differences. Specifically, the PDPA is less precise than the GDPR regarding its definitions and the protection guaranteed is less strong under the PDPA, though the enforcement is more punishing, and the material scope is slightly different.

Unlike the GDPR, the PDPA does not apply to certain public agencies, and the GDPR’s definition of “personal data” is more precise, including IP addresses and cookie identifiers, which the PDPA does not cover. Unlike the GDPR, the PDPA does not define anonymised or pseudonymised data, even though it provides that a data subject has the right to anonymise their personal data.

UPDATE YOUR POLICY – IT’S EASY!
The PDPA requires that a website owner verify that their existing data policy complies with the PDPA or it needs to be updated. Businesses should review and upgrade all internal personal data policies, agreements, and procedures if non-compliant. If you already comply with GDPR, then you probably meet these standards already.

Ensure the validity of the consent
Businesses must obtain users’ consent to collect their data, perhaps via pop-ups or a click affirmation to give clear and explicit consent. You should also clearly inform the user about the purpose of data collection and the possibility of withdrawing it. When switching from GDPR to PDPA-compliant websites and vice versa, the website owner needs to contact users to obtain their consent to collect or retain their data or give them the choice to clear the data already collected.

QSI International School Phuket

Cross-border data privacy transfer
The GDPR recognises data privacy transfer between countries. This is not the case under the PDPA as it does not automatically allow an international data transfer outside Thailand, and then only when the receiving jurisdiction has established data protection measures that are equivalent to the PDPA or under restricted conditions. We would expect countries that meet GDPR standards to comply, but this hasn’t been tested.

Enforce the rights guaranteed
Businesses must enact appropriate mechanisms to ensure they respect individuals’ rights to their personal data. A small difference is data portability; when refusing a request for data portability, PDPA requires that data controllers save the justification of objection for each request to verify the data subject and the competent authority involved. This is not the case under GDPR.

In Summary…
If you are already GDPR compliant, there is not much to do to comply with PDPA since the GDPR is broader, more precise, and has a stronger legal framework and history.

As always, if in doubt consult with an experienced law firm as there are significant penalties if you get it wrong. Silk Legal has been advising clients on PDPA and GDPR compliance since the Thai law was announced and can be contacted for a compliance audit or simply consult on questions around the PDPA.

By Dr Paul Crosio

Those interested in the legal aspects of PDPA compliance are welcome to contact Silk Legal for more information. Please reach out to them at info@silklegal.com or by using the contact form on their website.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hospital faces police probe over baby’s broken arm
US blasts China’s ‘destabilising’ military activity near Taiwan
Vachira Phuket continues walk-in COVID jabs
Proposal to ease visa rules put forward
Kanokwan granted bail on Khao Yai encroachment
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
Patong to host ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’
Driver, 74, dies as truck runs off road in Chalong
Foreign fighters in Ukraine sentenced to death by pro-Russians
Ever had a Ten Bagger?
Deputy Education Minister in hot water over Khao Yai plot
Phuket marks 10 new COVID cases, no deaths
Over 150,000 people register to grow cannabis
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannabis law goes into effect, B300 tourism fee delayed || June 9
Police urge Phuket tourists to ‘play safe’ while on holiday

 

Phuket community
Patong to host ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’

lol well.. they might be able to get a few more spectator here then the total fiasco of new year eve...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket continues walk-in COVID jabs

Still pushing that snake oil, must be a good kick back from the pharma companies....(Read More)

Kanokwan granted bail on Khao Yai encroachment

Land title deeds for surety , ha, ha. Was the ink dry on them ....(Read More)

1,000 vacancies at Phuket job fair

1000 Vacancies only on Phuket job fair? That is a low figure for this tourist province. ...(Read More)

Patong to host ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’

'Two weeks ahead' planning is already a enormous achievement in a country were usually '...(Read More)

Patong to host ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’

[Don't be afraid of the rain because happiness awaits you] Seriously are they that stupid!! Sche...(Read More)

Driver, 74, dies as truck runs off road in Chalong

That is a very old truck. I seriously doubt it was roadworthy. Most likely packed to the rafters as ...(Read More)

Vachira chief apologises for baby’s broken arm

must be low ,why all this fuss is just the first broken arm,the parents want to make some extra mon...(Read More)

Over 150,000 people register to grow cannabis

Over 150,000 registered, multiple of that will not register. Track their own doing in growing, selli...(Read More)

Over 150,000 people register to grow cannabis

Wow Foot , what a clever conclusion.Respect !...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lean On Me Live Fest
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge

 