BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

High Net Worth foreigners may now apply for work permits under the new Flexible Plus Programme

Sunday 27 March 2022, 11:00AM

Image: Silk Legal

Image: Silk Legal

Image: Silk Legal

Image: Silk Legal

« »

Wealthy foreigners seeking a way to live and work in Thailand will now be able to obtain a work permit under the recently rolled out Flexible Plus Programme which was approved by the Thai Cabinet in October 2021. The programme was conceived as part of the government’s effort to promote investment into Thailand’s target industries and help with its economic recovery by attracting high net worth investors. 

Under the Flexible Plus Programme, qualified foreigners will be able to stay in Thailand under a non-immigrant visa which will allow them to apply for a work permit and legally conduct business activities they would otherwise not be able to perform. Those interested in the programme who already hold certain types of Thailand Privilege Cards or are staying in the country under a Thailand Elite Visa for at least 10 years may qualify depending on their status. They are, nevertheless, advised to seek guidance if they wish to proceed with the application process.

The crux of the programme, however, is that a foreigner needs to have invested at least US$1 million in the country (approximately B32 million) within a year of the application. This could either be in real estate, the Stock Exchange of Thailand or a Thai limited company. While specific details regarding investments have yet to be announced, it is likely foreign investment approvals from regulatory bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission will be required.

In addition, the Thai government is also considering lifting restrictions on foreign ownership of land to supplement the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination. However, this process may take some time and is expected to come with certain limitations. Silk Legal will provide further updates in due course once more information is available.

Internal - Phuket News TV

What is a Thai Elite Visa?

Designed primarily for high-net-worth individuals, the requirements for a Thai Elite Visa are minimal and generally only require applicants to pay the fees, which vary according to the length of time they wish to stay in Thailand. Packages and memberships cost anywhere between B600,000 to B2mn and give an applicant a five- to 20-year multiple-entry visa on top of other privileges such as airport limousine services, shopping privileges and golf club memberships.

By Dr Paul Crosio

Those interested in the Flexible Plus Programme are welcome to contact Silk Legal for more information. Please reach out to them at info@silklegal.com or by using the contact form on their website.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

christysweet | 28 March 2022 - 11:15:43 

Rich people are not going to want to reside in a developing  country with a corrupted police force  unless they are operating shady businesses.  They can afford   to pay as they go for prostitutes and forgo the 'girl' to marry (as if only men are Thai expats.)

Kurt | 28 March 2022 - 09:14:27 

Venom in the tail. ..."Things come with certain limitations". These limitations give you a false start compared with a Thai who start same business/investment. Remember the max 49% limit for you, obligated to have a 51% thai partner, who can put you on the money drain. That is still in place.

Kurt | 28 March 2022 - 09:07:40 

@ Sir Burr, the answer on your question is:  A Thai bureaucraat who arrives in morning at his office desk, has nothing to do, and starts fantasize a 'paper' that next starts to live a own life supported by saying 'that is the law', even when it is not.

Sir Burr | 28 March 2022 - 04:49:24 

Cheaper to just pay a Thai girl to marry you. A non-Imm O for marriage allows you to work and you only have to show 400K Baht each year. Who comes up with these schemes that nobody will use?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land
More stable power supply hoped for mid-year
Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues
Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks
Phuket marks 258 new COVID cases, two more deaths
SSO warns hospitals: treat COVID patients or be delisted
Second black box of crashed China Eastern plane recovered: state media
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge
15 illegal migrants sharing a single Pajero nabbed in Kanchanaburi
Govt spokesman tests positive for COVID-19, forced to work from home
Thailand to continue treating COVID-19 patients with local healing herb, favipiravir
Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022
Dead body found in Phuket mangroves
Biden says ‘butcher’ Putin ‘cannot remain in power’
Phuket Opinion: Patong public transport drivers shine again

 

Phuket community
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge

Last paragraph makes no sense. Arrivals in January should be at least 50,000 a day (working back fro...(Read More)

Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues

Flip... flop... flip... flop... flip... ... ... flop Welcome to Thailand....(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Rich people are not going to want to reside in a developing country with a corrupted police force ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong public transport drivers shine again

Anyone stupid enoug to leave the keys in their vehicle and walk away is asking for trouble. Anyone s...(Read More)

Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022

Renowned resort city??? Who thought that one up! LOL. We didn't notice anyone turning lights off...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

Yesterday there were only 9 infected arrivals. Surely that reflects the low numbers of tourists comi...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Venom in the tail. ..."Things come with certain limitations". These limitations give you a...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

@ Sir Burr, the answer on your question is: A Thai bureaucraat who arrives in morning at his office...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

The true Phuket tourism drama is contained in what ms Nanrhasiri is NOT talking about. It's a b...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

A new piece of TAT fantasy: The "Multiplier Effect". Let's wait for next TAT fairy tai...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket

 