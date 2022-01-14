BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Legal Matters: Former employees working against you

Legal Matters: Former employees working against you

Information and intellectual property are valuable assets for many businesses. As employees change jobs, which many have done in the past 18 months, they create significant challenges for businesses in protecting their information and competitive advantages.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 January 2022, 11:00AM

Non-Competition

An employee owes a duty of non-competition, meaning the employee should not compete with their employer during their period of employment. This includes a duty not to divert (e.g., stealing business or holding back business) and should not take any conflicting work. Unless the contract is clear, potential conflict may be hard to prove, as it’s based on the risk of conflict or damage to the employer’s business. 

Though there are a few exceptions, unless there is a specific agreement these obligations largely disappear once the employee leaves the business. The ex-employee may work for a competitor and may compete directly with his or her former employer. Nonetheless, there are some protections employers have once an employee leaves the business. 

Confidentiality

Unlike the duty of non-competition, the duty of confidentiality normally survives the termination of the employment. 

During and after employment, the employee must keep confidential information and trade secrets obtained through his or her employment. Confidential information can relate either to the conduct of a business or its structure, and may include the identity of its suppliers, customer lists, pricing, marketing techniques, and trade secret formulas.

The obligation does not extend to all information that is acquired during employment. For example, while an employee may not copy a written customer list, it is unclear if the ex-employee can use information about customers learned through day-to-day contact.

The employer should mark sensitive information as confidential and take other steps to reinforce the confidential status of particularly sensitive information, such as limiting access to this information. This will help prevent the unwitting disclosure of sensitive information and potentially assist in a lawsuit for breach. Markings and warnings will help identify which information should have been kept confidential.

Intellectual Property

An employer owns the intellectual property created by an employee during employment if that employee has been hired for research or innovation. An employee is obligated to transfer the invention if it is the result of the work the employee is paid to do.

To avoid the uncertain position concerning the ownership of inventions, and to avoid arguments regarding developments outside an employee’s scope of work, employers should put in place a written agreement covering the ownership of intellectual property. These types of agreements are typically called “Invention and Trade Secret Agreements”.

There are several gaps in the rights provided to employers under general Thai law. To protect sensitive information and intellectual property, the employer should require all incoming employees to sign an agreement dealing with confidentiality, inventions, and trade secrets. 

Electronic Communications

Emails and the internet present a significant threat to an employer’s confidential information through improper activities. As a result, monitoring may be necessary to maintain the employer’s IT systems and ensure there is no improper use. 

Although in Thailand the courts have not specifically addressed the legality of employers monitoring their employees’ computer use, it appears likely that employers may monitor email. However, this should be explained in a policy to which the employee has agreed and consented to.

The forthcoming Personal Data Protection Act also applies to the personal information of employees, customers, and others. Employers should be aware of the impact the legislation has on their obligations to employees and have proper consent documents and policies which sets out the scope of monitoring.

Conclusion

A well-constructed employment agreement including specific references to trade secrets, confidentiality, and competition Is crucial in today’s highly competitive industry.

Basic housekeeping requires disclosure and consent to practices that will monitor employees’ use of computers and internet, and capture personal data, as well as set out guidance on public disclosure practices.

Without these specific provisions, general employment laws in Thailand provide little relief for an employer who finds themselves in conflict with their former staff.

By Dr Paul Crosio / Silk Legal

Paul Crosio is a Partner at Silk Legal & founding partner of Silk Advisory. He is a practicing Australian lawyer with over two decades of corporate experience in turn-around management in Thailand and abroad.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sinking platform at Chalong Pier under repair
Govt mulls easing virus curbs
Phuket officials push local pineapples as Chinese New Year gifts
Six Andaman national parks on Unesco World Heritage Centre’s ‘tentative list’
Phuket marks 420 new COVID cases, two new deaths
Thailand to make COVID-19 pill: Anutin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Approved Test & Go tourists allowed after deadline, Crocodile instead of pork? || January 14
Phuket hospitals start issuing 10-day isolation certificates for tourists
Australia cancels Djokovic’s visa again
Approved Test & Go travellers can arrive after deadline
95% of Phuket new COVID cases are ‘Green’ patients
Prince Andrew gives up military titles, patronages
Suspects in killing of Bengal tigers surrender
Phuket City Municipality schools to remain closed
Crocodile goes onto the menu

 

Phuket community
Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

A very thin mask of heavy racism towards the Russians here despite all the protests. Let me guess, y...(Read More)

Sinking platform at Chalong Pier under repair

The pontoon had previously sunk but was patched and put back into use by tourists- amazing Thailand....(Read More)

Phuket hospitals start issuing 10-day isolation certificates for tourists

More Phuket hospitals will follow with this 'money making' certificate business. It actually...(Read More)

Australia cancels Djokovic’s visa again

Nothing wrong that Australia treats foreign arrivals the same way as they treated themselves during ...(Read More)

Thailand to make COVID-19 pill: Anutin

Zinc- or any metal really- is the key to stopping particles from replicating. Send me 1000 baht and ...(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

Russians are not a race but are easily identifiable by the Russian language they are speaking and y...(Read More)

Phuket hospitals start issuing 10-day isolation certificates for tourists

By now there is a whole Thai money making Covid industry warming up on track. Bit by bit refining it...(Read More)

Thailand to make COVID-19 pill: Anutin

..'Develop', or copy-copy? Perhaps good idea to hand out a free welcome bottle of pills to a...(Read More)

Phuket hospitals start issuing 10-day isolation certificates for tourists

......another money-making wheeze....(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

One recognize Russiands the way they look, inconsiderate behavior and talk russian very loud. Of co...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX

 