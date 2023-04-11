Lee captures top honours on final day

CYCLING: South Korea’s Lee Eun-Hee won the third and final stage of the Women’s Tour of Thailand and the overall title in Rayong on Monday (Apr 10).

Cycling

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 12 April 2023, 09:30AM

Lee Eun-Hee celebrates winning the Women’s Tour of Thailand in Rayong on Monday (Apr 10). Photo: Bangkok Post

Lee crossed the finish line of the 89km route in 2:18.39 hours ahead of Indonesia’s Ayustina Delia Priatna and Malaysia’s Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir at the same time.

Thai cyclist Chaniporn Batriya came in fourth at 2:18.41 hours, reports the Bangkok Post.

Lee won the overall title with a total time of 6:02.38 hours. Zubir was second (6:02.43) and Priatna third (6:02.44).

Lee won the trophy graciously donated by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Indonesia were the best team with a time of 18:10.12 hours, followed by South Korea and Malaysia at the same time.

Earlier, Mongolia’s Tegshbayar Batsaikhan was crowned the overall champion of the men’s competition.

He also received the trophy donated by HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Decha Hemkrasri, president of the Thai Cycling Association, said the tournament was a success without a major accident.

Several Southeast Asian riders used the tournament as a venue to prepare for the SEA Games to be held in Cambodia next month.

Meanwhile, Mathieu van der Poel won the Paris-Roubaix cycling classic on Sunday, breaking away solo on a dangerous cobbled section for a magnificent solo triumph.

The 28-year-old Dutch rider produced a string of aggressive attacks before the decisive move on the epic 256.6km race which included 54.5km of rough cobbles.