THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Lecturer, probation official among alleged paedophiles

NATIONWIDE: Eight suspects, including a well-known university lecturer and a probation official, have been arrested for buying online sex services from underage boys, but senior figures asked that their names not be disclosed, said a police commander.

crimepolicesex
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 August 2018, 08:57AM

Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau (right), looks at a police chart featuring online child sex networks during a media briefing on Tuesday. Photo: Tourist Police Bureau

Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau (right), looks at a police chart featuring online child sex networks during a media briefing on Tuesday. Photo: Tourist Police Bureau

The suspects were caught on court warrants for supporting the flesh trade and depriving boys aged below 18 of parental care, said Pol Maj Gen Kornchai Khlaikhlueng, commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD), during a media briefing yesterday (Aug 7).

Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy chief of the Tourist Police Bureau and senior police officers, were also present.

ATPD investigators have pressed charges against the eight suspects and sent them to the Criminal Court. They were granted bail on a bond of B300,000 each.

Maj Gen Kornchai said the customers included celebrities and university lecturers or officials, but the names would not be disclosed.

Several phuyai (senior figures) had phoned him and asked that a media conference not be held for fear the names of the customers would be made public, he said.

“One suspect works at an organisation overseeing legal officials and another teaches other people. Both have wives and children, but they abused underprivileged children,” said Maj Gen Kornchai.

Earlier, a combined team of police and officials from the ATPD, the Tourist Police Bureau, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, and non-governmental organisations jointly launched a crackdown on online sex networks providing services by boys aged below 18.

The operation led to the arrest of Namphon Somngam, alias New, 27. He was allegedly an agent and owner of ‘Rak Dek’ (Love children) Line chat group.

Central Phuket

Namphon has been charged with human trafficking by procuring boys aged not more than 18 into the fresh trade and disseminating child pornography into the computer system for gains.

Police took him to the Criminal Court last week and opposed his bail, said Maj Gen Kornchai.

Col Khomkrit Sukthai, of the ATPD, said Namphon used to work as a manager of a convenience store in Bangkok before quitting the job.

The suspect, who police say is also a paedophile, then opened a Facebook account ‘Namphon Somngam’ to accept members who liked to watch child porn clips with a membership fee of B300 each. The suspect later created the Line chat group Rak Dek for these members.

The man charged membership fees of over B500 for viewing porn clips of boys. Those who wanted to have sex with them would be charged B1,500 each and Namphon would deduct B500 for his brokerage fees, said Col Khomkrit.

His arrest led to the rescue of seven boys, aged between 12-16, who later identified the customers, said Maj Gen Kornchai. .

A source said two of the eight customers caught for buying sex services from boys were a well-known lecturer at a university in Nakhon Pathom and the other was an official attached to the Probation Department.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police wait for British police’s questioning report on ‘Koh Tao rape’
Blacklisting assured for ‘raped’ British woman
Ban threat for alleged Brit teen rape victim
No evidence of Koh Tao rape, say police
Girl, boyfriend wanted for rape of her autistic sister caught
Police to issue official summons for alleged Koh Tao rape victim
Cops probe Koh Tao rape claim
Court jails six over parlour prostitution
Police probe Brit tourist rape complaint
Teens procure teens, parents pimp children, say Roi Et police
Student charged for posting Pattaya pool sex clip
Foreign orgy in Lumpini Park sparks more patrols
Man severed employee’s penis to protect wife
Loss of innocence: Teens lure teens into sex work
Man arrested for rape of autistic stepdaughter

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket

 