Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Leclerc on pole in France

Leclerc on pole in France

FORMULA ONE: Charles Leclerc will lead title lead Max Verstappen off the line from pole position at the French Grand Prix later today (July 24).

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Sunday 24 July 2022, 09:38AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Leclerc beat Verstappen by 0.304 seconds in yesterday’s final qualifying session, but he was the beneficiary of Ferrari team tactics, with teammate Carlos Sainz deployed to offer him a slipstream throughout the top-10 shootout.

Sainz wasn’t in contention for pole owing to a back-of-grid penalty for using too many engine parts.

The Spaniard’s intervention was crucial at the end of the first laps, when Leclerc pipped Verstappen by just 0.008 secs, but the Dutchman struggled to improve his time with his second lap, paving the way for the Monegasque to claim an ultimately straightforward pole regardless of his slipstream advantage.

“It’s a great lap,” he said. “I’ve struggled all weekend to put a lap together, and I managed to do put it [together].

“I also had the help of Carlos, and that was amazing teamwork. Without Carlos it would’ve been much more close.

“Thanks to Carlos, and hopefully he can join us in the fight tomorrow.”

Verstappen’s car is running with less downforce, which hampered him on his final qualifying lap, but Verstappen is hopeful that will help him steal the lead in race trim.

“I think we were lacking a bit in qualifying, just general grip,” he said. “It was a bit more tricky than I think I would’ve hoped.

“Overall we still have a decent race car. We are quick on the straights. Hopefully we can use that tomorrow.”

Sergio Perez was third and around 1.5 secs slower than his teammate, but the Mexican lamented that a difficult run of practice sessions left him behind the eight ball.

“It’s been a good recovery,” he said. “I’ve been nowhere the whole weekend, to be honest.

AXA Insurance PCL

“I’ve been struggling a lot. It’s probably been my worst weekend up to qualifying.”

Lewis Hamilton was fourth in a disappointing return for Mercedes and its upgraded car. The German marque had hoped to be in the mix for the front row and a strong result, but Hamilton ended up 0.893 secs off the pace, and teammate George Russell was more than 0.4 secs further back in sixth.

Between the Silver Arrows qualified McLaren’s Lando Norris, exercising some upgrades of his own and, crucially, outqualifying Fernando Alonso in seventh in a the first strike against Alpine in the battle for fourth in the constructors standings.

Yuki Tsunoda was eighth for AlphaTauri as the final qualifier of the shootout; neither Sainz nor Haas driver Kevin Magnussen set times, with both being sent to the back of the grid with engine penalties.

Daniel Ricciardo couldn’t crack the top 10, missing out by 0.86 secss and being eliminated 11th.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was 12th ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas in a close battle decided by only 0.004 secs.

Sebastian Vettel was knocked out 14th for Aston Martin ahead of Thai driver Alex Albon.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly was eliminated 16th for his home race ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, who complained of traffic on his final flying lap.

Zhou Guanyu was improving his time before a wild moment of oversteer through turn 6, spoiling the time and leaving him 18th.

Mick Schumacher had set a time quick enough to progress to the top 15 but had it deleted for cutting turn 3, leaving him 19th with his next-best time ahead of Williams driver Nicholas Latifi.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Impressive Sadom shines at St Andrews
Ronaldo in limbo as Europe’s elite turn their backs on Man Utd star
Pressure on Mercedes to save its 2022 season
Stenson stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy and signs for LIV rebel series
China to host Asian Games in 2023 after COVID postponement
Thai spikers vow stronger team at world championship
Bang Tao Beach Run helps local community get back on its feet
Cameron Smith sees off McIlroy to win British Open after stunning surge
Dechapol, Sapsiree smash Chinese to take Singapore Open
Turkish delight for Thai youth sailor
SAT partners with US Sports Academy to train coaches
Rawai to host Woodball competition
Spartan Thailand attracts bumper field
Two-week school athletics competition hailed as a success
Cricket Sixes with a difference hits the Blue Tree Oval

 

Phuket community
Prayut defends weapons deals

F-35s and subs are for the coup generals like all the medals on their uniforn for hero acts they nev...(Read More)

Prayut defends weapons deals

Lord Buddha bewares us of a Phuket overflying Thai F-35. They can not even keep a Black Hawk in the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Chasing the excuse

He deserves at least a modicum of sympathy ? 555 I think the PN and whoever wrote that article i...(Read More)

Big cleanup before BIE Expo inspection visit

Well, if you never regular clean up properly than you need a big clean up. But for reason of visiti...(Read More)

Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress

Absolute scum like all members of the GOP. Grand Old Party my ar*e. Greedy Obnoxious Pricks is much ...(Read More)

Prayut defends weapons deals

Toys for the big boys to play with. Waste of time and money. Who is going to threaten or invade Thai...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Chasing the excuse

Yes I agree. The 90 day reporting is the single most unnecessary waste of time a long staying expat ...(Read More)

Nigerian monkeypox patient arrested in Cambodia

How did he cross the border in to Cambodia if his Thai visa was long expired? Thai immigration up to...(Read More)

Big cleanup before BIE Expo inspection visit

Amazing Thailand. It's near impossible to get locals to clean up their own rubbish and keep the ...(Read More)

Nigerian monkeypox patient arrested in Cambodia

Oh, be quiet Kurt. Spouting your usual rubbish conjecture. Try using Google to see how Monkeypox sp...(Read More)

 

Brightview Center
BDO Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Fastship Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket

 