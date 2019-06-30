THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Leclerc dominates qualifying for Austrian GP pole

FORMULA ONE: Charles Leclerc has captured his second career pole position in a dominant qualifying performance at the Austrian Grand Prix after Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel withdrew from the session with engine trouble

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Sunday 30 June 2019, 01:56PM

Leclerc’s place at the head of the grid never looked in doubt. Photo: Ferrari Media

Leclerc’s place at the head of the grid never looked in doubt. Photo: Ferrari Media

Leclerc’s place at the head of the grid never looked in doubt, with the 21-year-old comfortably taking provisional pole at the start of the top-10 shootout before consolidating his best time with a final lap to seal the deal with a 0.259-second margin.

“It was quite good,” Leclerc said. “A big pleasure to drive this car on the limit. It just felt great.”

Leclerc saw off Lewis Hamilton for pole, but the Briton was slapped with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Kimi Raikkonen during Q1 in a post-session stewards hearing.

Hamilton will therefore start fifth, promoting Max Verstappen to the front row alongside the Ferrari driver.

The race is set to be a fascinating strategic duel between Leclerc, who will start on the faster soft tyre, and Verstappen, who will use the more durable medium compound. It could be a decisive difference in what is forecast to be very hot Spielberg afternoon.

“On what we tested in [free practice] we are pretty happy with the choice we made, so we’ll see tomorrow,” Leclerc said. “It will be all about management of everything. Hopefully a good result tomorrow.”

Mercedes’s Valtteri Bottas will start third, also on the medium tyre, and will line up alongside McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Kevin Magnussen was ecstatic to qualify fifth for Haas knowing that he will serve a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change. The Dane will start the race from 10th.

Alfa Romeo teammates Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi will start sixth and seventh ahead of Pierre Gasly in the second Red Bull Racing car, who was slowest of all in another painfully disappointing qualifying session. The Frenchman was more than three quarters of a second slower than teammate Verstappen and qualified ahead of only Vettel, who was unable to set a time.

Romain Grosjean was the quickest driver knocked out of Q2, but it was Haas teammate Magnussen who decided the session despite qualifying for the top-10 shootout.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Late in Q2 the Danish driver carried too much speed into turn four, and though he managed to avoid running into the gravel by getting hard on the brakes, his slowed Haas served as a road block for a gaggle of cars following him on their own final flying laps.

Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo were the worst affected, with both forced to abandon their laps and running out of time to start another, knocking them out in 12th and 14 respectively.

Hulkenberg will also serve a five-place grid penalty for an engine component change, dropping him to 17th.

Toro Rosso’s Alex Albon qualified 13th and McLaren’s Carlos Sainz 15th, but both will be sent to the back of the grid in that order after taking fresh engines this weekend beyond their allocation for the season.

Racing Point teammates Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll qualified 16th and 17th as the quickest eliminated drivers of Q1, missing the cut by just 0.011 seconds.

Stroll, knocked out of the first session for the 13th successive weekend, was also a victim of the Red Bull Ring’s notorious sausage kerbs, picking up damage to his front wing and requiring a mid-session change.

Daniil Kvyat qualified a furious 18th after his final flying lap was badly blocked by a string of rival drivers on slow warm-up laps. The Russian rocketed around turn nine and almost into the back of Williams driver George Russell, forcing him to take evasive action off the track, ruining his lap.

“I almost killed someone!” Kvyat exclaimed between expletives, and the stewards undertook to investigate the incident after qualifying.

Russell qualified 19th ahead of teammate Robert Kubica.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bottas, Verstappen feel the heat in crash-strewn Friday practice
Hamilton unstoppable in French Grand Prix
Has F1 broken Sebastian Vettel?
FORMULA ONE: Hamilton takes Canada victory after controversial Vettel penalty
Vettel takes first pole of 2019 in Canada
Mercedes goes in for the kill in Canada
Hamilton beats Verstappen to tense Monaco victory
Hamilton snatches Monaco pole
F1 mourns loss of legend Lauda
Hamilton dominates Spanish Grand Prix
Bottas dominates spanish qualifying for third straight pole
Ferrari’s Spanish moment of truth
Mercedes breaks records, Ferrari hearts
Thailand’s new Formula One flag-bearer
Hamilton wins F1’s 1,000th race

 

Phuket community
Illegal hotels already under amnesty, get new amnesty

So... if the issue is too complicated to enforce then lets make it more complicated and not bother e...(Read More)

Authorities urge public to stay away from Fast & Furious 9 film set

I think that a fast and furious Thailand would be very exciting. It could feature minivans, taxis, t...(Read More)

Woman’s body found dumped on trash pile

Khun Fascinated, on what matter are you commenting? Actually, do you know you did not write a comme...(Read More)

Woman’s body found dumped on trash pile

Insp K not on the case yet?...(Read More)

Authorities urge public to stay away from Fast & Furious 9 film set

Ever think it could be a safety issue Insp K? Nope- didn't think so....(Read More)

Luxury mansion amid protected Phuket forest stands on appeal

"How the appeal was even possible considering the ban on all construction above 80 metres above...(Read More)

41% of fruits, vegetables ‘highly toxic’

And the thai general who is the boss of the thai agricultural department/ministry still allows poiso...(Read More)

Luxury mansion amid protected Phuket forest stands on appeal

Anyone believed that when the order to remove was given it would have removed by now? Of course not....(Read More)

Chinese consuls called to hear Phuket’s tourist safety measures, again

The same empty thai Officialdom marketing safety talks as time after time. Point is that thai offici...(Read More)

Authorities urge public to stay away from Fast & Furious 9 film set

Be a good thai host. You are banned! Wonder how much money TAT makes with this stuff....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Baan and Beyond
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand

 