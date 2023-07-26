Leatherback turtle lays eggs at Karon Beach

PHUKET: A leatherback turtle came ashore to lay eggs at Karon Beach last night (July 25) in what is believed to be the first turtle nest at Karon in 20 years.

marineanimalsnatural-resourcesenvironment

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 26 July 2023 05:59 PM

Staff at Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket informed Suthep Jualaong, Director of the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center (Upper Andaman Sea), at 10:10pm that a large leatherback turtle had hauled itself up the beach to lay eggs in front of the hotel.

Officers from the research centre were dispatched, and a second team of officers arrived at the beach at 11:07pm.

Mr Suthep confirmed that the turtle was a leatherback, weighing about 300 kilogrammes.

The officers found several nesting sites dug by the turtle. Officers excavated each site carefully, and found that only one large hole in the sand contained eggs.

Officers sealed off the area to inspect the eggs and determine whether they should be moved, in case the nest was threatened by high tides. If need be, the eggs will be moved to be incubated at the research centre.

At latest report today (July 26), officers had decided to leave the eggs where they were laid and had assigned officers to watch over the nest to ensure it remains undisturbed.

The nest is believed to be the first turtle eggs laid on Karon Beach in 20 years. A leatherback turtle laid eggs at Kata Beach two years ago, which was also touted as the first turtle nest laid on that beach in two decades.