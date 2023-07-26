333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Leatherback turtle lays eggs at Karon Beach

Leatherback turtle lays eggs at Karon Beach

PHUKET: A leatherback turtle came ashore to lay eggs at Karon Beach last night (July 25) in what is believed to be the first turtle nest at Karon in 20 years.

marineanimalsnatural-resourcesenvironment
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 26 July 2023 05:59 PM

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

« »

Staff at Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket informed Suthep Jualaong, Director of the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center (Upper Andaman Sea), at 10:10pm that a large leatherback turtle had hauled itself up the beach to lay eggs in front of the hotel.

Officers from the research centre were dispatched, and a second team of officers arrived at the beach at 11:07pm.

Mr Suthep confirmed that the turtle was a leatherback, weighing about 300 kilogrammes.

The officers found several nesting sites dug by the turtle. Officers excavated each site carefully, and found that only one large hole in the sand contained eggs.

Thai Residential

Officers sealed off the area to inspect the eggs and determine whether they should be moved, in case the nest was threatened by high tides. If need be, the eggs will be moved to be incubated at the research centre.

At latest report today (July 26), officers had decided to leave the eggs where they were laid and had assigned officers to watch over the nest to ensure it remains undisturbed.

The nest is believed to be the first turtle eggs laid on Karon Beach in 20 years. A leatherback turtle laid eggs at Kata Beach two years ago, which was also touted as the first turtle nest laid on that beach in two decades.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket marks World Drowning Prevention Day
Vachira shuts down outpatient services amid long holiday
Low-cost housing project open for bookings
Long holiday could bring B2.2bn to Phuket
Phuket airport to create an ‘all taxi’ area
Top Russian, Chinese officials to visit North Korea in post-pandemic first
PM vote postponed pending new ruling
More events held to honour His Majesty’s birthday
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ombudsman calls for PM vote delay, Small hotels push in Phuket, Graft allegations || July 25
Drug network probe nets man in Srisoonthorn
Aussie MP ‘cautious’ over Phuket’s cannabis state
Thousands more evacuated as Greece ‘at war’ with forest fires
Phuket small hotels ready to register
MFP told not to meddle in Pheu Thai post-poll efforts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Car rampage arrest, Chalong Pier pontoon concerns, Biker club leader arrested || July 24

 

Phuket community
Phuket small hotels ready to register

What is holding Governor back not to handle properly these 3700 hotels? They are waiting! Why? 900 L...(Read More)

Phuket airport to create an ‘all taxi’ area

My husband and I were two of these visitors to Phuket who had to walk through the pouring rain last ...(Read More)

Phuket airport to create an ‘all taxi’ area

Still the tail is wagging the dog. The mafia made sure that any measures taken had the priority of p...(Read More)

Phuket airport to create an ‘all taxi’ area

Congratulations. Finally something that the airport should have had since day one in 1988 is being ...(Read More)

Aussie MP ‘cautious’ over Phuket’s cannabis state

A member of the horrid conserative party that were just kicked out by the voters and have the worst ...(Read More)

Drug network probe nets man in Srisoonthorn

2 tablets, 11 men in the photo - good work men !!!...(Read More)

Hollywood shuts down as actors go on strike

They are worried AI will replace them,...it will. ...(Read More)

Drug network probe nets man in Srisoonthorn

...but this guy had 2 meth pills!...(Read More)

Phuket small hotels ready to register

What a folks! So soon basically all the hotels and guesthouse operated before will be soon again leg...(Read More)

Aussie MP ‘cautious’ over Phuket’s cannabis state

DKK YOU are the hypocrite- this is not a normal person living here but a 'Poli' stating his...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SOHO Pool Club
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE - Villa Management
Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Zonezi Properties
Laguna Phuket 2023

 