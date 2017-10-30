PHUKET: The driver of an out of control cement truck managed to avoid sustaining severe injuries when he leapt from the driver’s cab of his vehicle before it plunged down a hill in Ao Makham yesterday afternoon (Oct 29).

Mr Suriya Pattasri, 31,managed to leap from the cab before the truck plunged down the hill. Photo: Tan Promedic Phuket

Lt Khwansirinart Thairaj of the Wichit Police was notified of an accident involving a cement truck on Soi Nakaraj near the Phuket Deep Sea Port in Ao Makham at 2:25pm yesterday.

Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a CPAC Company cement truck on its side down a 30 metres roadside hill. The cement truck driver, Mr Suriya Pattasri, 31, was found near the truck.

An unnamed rescue worker who attended the scene said, “The driver was heading to Soi Nakaraj from Phuket Town. When going up the hill, the driver tried to change gears but failed to do so. The cement truck started rolling backwards down the hill so the driver tried to brake but couldn’t.

“He managed to jump from his cab before the truck plunged down the hill,” he said.

“Luckily Mr Suriya only suffered minor injuries. He hurt his shoulder and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town,” he added.