Lean On Me Live Fest

Start From: Saturday 18 June 2022, 11:00AM to Saturday 18 June 2022, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The One Phuket Sustainability Fair and Lean On Me Live Fest 2 will take place at the White House inside the Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina on the 18th of June 2022. The fun starts at 11am and ends at 11pm. Come and learn about all things sustainable. Enter the Sustainable Art Contest. Enjoy 12 awesome bands! And bring your skateboard!