Lean On Me Live Fest

Lean On Me Live Fest

Start From: Saturday 20 March 2021, 03:00PM to Saturday 20 March 2021, 08:30PM

Lean On Me Live Fest will feature between 10 and 14 local bands. The concert is free and we will rely on donations from the patrons to raise money for the food charity drives.

Person : Gary Crause
Address : Blue Tree Arena

 

