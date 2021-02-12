Lean On Me Live Fest will feature between 10 and 14 local bands. The concert is free and we will rely on donations from the patrons to raise money for the food charity drives.
Start From: Saturday 20 March 2021, 03:00PM to Saturday 20 March 2021, 08:30PM
Lean On Me Live Fest will feature between 10 and 14 local bands. The concert is free and we will rely on donations from the patrons to raise money for the food charity drives.
|Person :
|Gary Crause
|Address :
|Blue Tree Arena
@Galong No,your immense tax won't pay for the damage. Stop whining and read the last paragra...(Read More)
the PCR test currently used for testing does not test for covid. it is neither specific or quantativ...(Read More)
@Fascinated 400 baht won't cover repairing the stainless steel posts that were damaged. Our taxe...(Read More)
The next time, he might injure someone. Take away is right to drive, period! I'm so tired of the...(Read More)
4 Persons in the cabin of the truck, ( is that allowed?) and it had to be the driver to play GPS? No...(Read More)
Thai Officials better worry about the Thai standard of living of many Thai people. Millions around t...(Read More)
Kevinsites. Just your demand will not make them return your money. You have to go to Court 2 times. ...(Read More)
400 baht- that will teach him!! ...(Read More)
Mr Manassanan and Kata Ltd have not been responsive to our repeated demands to refund our investmen...(Read More)
With lockdowns having been in place since April we are in for a mini boom around now- people had not...(Read More)