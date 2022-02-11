BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Leading the way

Leading the way

The Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon has become the first hotel to complete and roll out the joint initiative Living Waters Phuket and the Phuket Hotels Association (PHA) Life Bag Project.

COVID-19economicscharity
By Press Release

Saturday 12 February 2022, 10:00AM

The Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon, leading the way.

The Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon, leading the way.

The Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon, leading the way.

The Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon, leading the way.

The Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon, leading the way.

The Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon, leading the way.

The Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon, leading the way.

The Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon, leading the way.

« »

The hotel on Wednesday (Feb 9) handed out 200 Life Bags directly to the Sakhu community, which is their local community in the area around the Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon. Each Life Bag is packed with staple dried and canned foods and household products which feed a family of 4 people, for up to 4 days and costs just 140 baht each bag. 

“If there is one thing this pandemic has taught us, it is that we need more compassion, empathy and community spirit on this planet which needs to start at a local level and build from there. The fantastic job Shaun and his team are doing should be an inspiration to us all and the 200 Life bags to the Sakhu area is the least we could do to support,” said Bret Wilson, GM of the Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon.

Why Life Bags?

With the current economic situation, we are seeing rising COVID-19 cases across Phuket and the surrounding islands, thousands are in community quarantine, many for extended periods of time and there is little to no help being offered. The situation in our villages is at a critical point, and these Life Bags provide staple food and household items to those in need. 

What is the PHA Life Bag Initiative?

Living Waters Phuket are all too familiar with the fact that the local communities need immediate attention, and currently there is an all-time high demand for short-term emergency food relief. 

As a result of this, they engaged with the Phuket Hotels Association to create a campaign where hotels in and around Phuket could donate 100+ Life Bags to their local community. This campaign is a short-term CSR initiative targeted at hotels aiding their own local districts, who are in need of assistance. 

The Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon was quick to understand the local community need and join the cause to help out. As GM Bret Wilson commented further on his support for this initiative: “This Life Bag project ties in with our 9th year Hotel anniversary, and instead of using funds to celebrate with our guests we decided to spend it where it is truly needed, and give back to the community we live in. Seeing the smiles and relief on the local peoples’ faces makes it worthwhile, and we will continue to support these types of initiatives the best we can in Phuket during 2022 and beyond.” 

Living Waters Phuket

Shaun Stenning commented on the initiative, “It’s great to see businesses, foundations and private individuals all combining together to recognise the needs of the local community during this difficult rebuilding time. These sorts of joint effort business, government and Foundation projects should be the cornerstone of how we rebuild Phuket sustainably.”

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

More To Come

Living Waters Phuket are continuing to work with the Phuket Hotels Association to roll this project out across Phuket and the surrounding islands. They are currently liaising with the local OrBorTor and Village Chiefs to identify critical needs for each hotel’s area.

Further Information on Living Waters Phuket:

Shaun Stenning

+66 (0)93 720 6221

Website – www.livingwatersphuket.com

FacebookLiving Waters Phuket

InstagramLiving Waters Phuket

TwitterLiving Waters_TH

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Serious, fun to be found in ‘Marry Me’
Blazing Saddles: Let’s Play at the PlayYard!
Chasing a dream
Year of the disappearing tiger
‘Moonfall’ lands where you like it
‘Licence to Clean’ launched to keep Phuket beaches clear of trash
Resident Evil goes back to its roots
Trailblazing, Phuket style
On Campus: School for Life
‘Scream’ like the days of old
Sustainably Yours: Plant-based menus good for business
Phuket Music Scene: Time to get Moody
Singing the worthy praises of ‘Sing 2’
[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #7
Good Vibrations: The Joy of Gardens – and Gardening

 

Phuket community
Volunteers to tackle sewage, litter in Phuket Town canal

christysweet i agree with you. So many times over the years i have cleared plastic and rubbish from...(Read More)

Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Yip time to shut the borders again keep all these pesky disease ridden farangs out - they should tak...(Read More)

Navy sent to deal with second oil spill off Rayong

lelecuneo, i agree with you. These oil spills have to be stopped!...(Read More)

Sandhu killers have fled Thailand

Well clearly, the police should be consulting with Kurt and other PN forum posters on this case. Su...(Read More)

Star Petroleum criticised over second oil slick

Good old "Chevron" involved again in another desaster....(Read More)

Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths

@Kurt, I believe the 478 last day local infections do not include tourists. ...(Read More)

Phuket edition of Monopoly to launch next month

It will be interesting to see if the get of jail card comes with a brown envelope....(Read More)

Star Petroleum criticised over second oil slick

no one follow orders so why a refinery should? the usual story in Thailand and money always talk.......(Read More)

Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Tourists done PCR test max 72 hrs before departure, arriving Phuket, again negative PCR test, than 5...(Read More)

Tourism fee postponement likely

20% + 50 % explained. Where are the left over 30% going? Perhaps 'representation compensation&#...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX

 