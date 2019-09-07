Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Leading Thai retailers to stop handing out plastics

Leading Thai retailers to stop handing out plastics

BANGKOK: Giant retailers, plastic manufacturing titans, and department stores reached an agreement on Friday (Sept 6) to stop handing out single-use plastic bags to customers starting early next year.

economicsenvironmentpollution
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 7 September 2019, 09:24AM

Leading retailers, including Central, The Mall, Big C and Makro, reached an agreement to stop handing out single-use plastic bags to customers. Photo: Patipat Janthong / Bangkok Post

Leading retailers, including Central, The Mall, Big C and Makro, reached an agreement to stop handing out single-use plastic bags to customers. Photo: Patipat Janthong / Bangkok Post

"This cooperation will help Thailand leave the list of major generators of waste and sea garbage," Varawut Silpa-archa, the environment minister told a press conference on yesterday.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment had invited scores of partners yesterday to join the ministry's campaign to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags.

These partners represent giant retailers, major department stores, and titans in plastic manufacturing and trade associations.

Among the big names were Central Group, The Mall Group, CP All Plc, Robinson Plc, Bangchak Retail Co, Big C Supercenter Plc, Siam Makro Plc, Index Living Mall Plc, PTT Plc as well as trade associations such as Plastic Industry Club under the Federation of Thai Industries and Thai Retailers Association.

These partners have vowed to stop giving out single-use plastic bags to customers starting January 2020.

"So, consumers must prepare to bring their own bags to carry things. This type of campaign should have been done long ago. We have spent so much time trying to negotiate. At last, we made it," he said.

A campaign like this shows that Thailand, which is ranked sixth in the world for generating sea waste, is attempting to reduce plastic waste.

It is estimated that Thais use 45 billion single-use plastic bags per year.

Of this number, 13.5 billion – about 30% – is generated from department stores and 24-hour convenience stores.

QSI International School Phuket

Meanwhile, another 30% of plastic waste comes from mom-and-pop shops and the rest from street vendors and traditional fresh markets.

The environment minister said cooperation from these retail titans and department stores can help to reduce single-use plastic usage by 30%.

Meanwhile, by the start of 2022, a ban imposed on Styrofoam food packages and single-use plastic items, including lightweight plastic bags, straws and cups will also come in effect.

The ban is part of the government's roadmap on plastic waste management for the 2018-2030 period.

Apart from a ban on plastic food packages by 2022, the masterplan also sets a goal to have all plastic materials and waste in Thailand recycled by 2030.

In a related development, the environmental ministry said it is drafting a law that would govern the reduction, reuse and recycling of plastic materials and waste.

If adopted, this item of legislation will become the first law on waste reuse and recycling.

Part of the law will require garbage producers to bear responsibility in separating waste into different groups for recycling.

Read original story here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 07 September 2019 - 14:12:24 

Makro and Villa market shops are being a good example of not handing out plastic bags for long time already on Phuket.  What make the other retailers on Phuket now follow in this? They keep promoting plastic pollution, to say it straight forward. Not much hope a Governor gives a order. To busy with foreigner officials visits and ceremonies. Given 'Order' must not be able to bounds back, ri...

CaptainJack69 | 07 September 2019 - 13:48:11 

"30%... comes from mom-&-pop shops" which is why it's so good that Makro no longer sells foam food boxes and is now offering affordable 'bio' products and paper straws. Meanwhile HomePro recently stopped ALL plastic bags and Central group are 'thanking' customers for not using plastic. These "giant" retailers are already being left behind, and about time...

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket lucky licence plates up for auction
Royal Rainmakers called in to replenish Phuket reservoirs
Week-long water outages to affect areas of Patong, Karon
Myanmar national stabbed to death in Patong
Phuket’s Katathani resort land investigated amid The Peaks Residences condo row
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cop in drug bust! 'Cryptocurrency Wizard' a fraud? Seeking World Heritage status! || September 6
Three arrested for Phuket car rental scam
Raids at Phuket condo net three drugs suspects
Rawai Mayor opens disaster-relief donations centre for flood victims
Phuket officials call for safety during Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Phuket Marine Police officer arrested in 385kg kratom bust
Find, punish Porlajee’s killers, says PM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pregnant woman airlifted! Bangkok most visits on earth? Cannabis public forum || September 5
DoubleTree by Hilton opens 290-room Phuket Banthai Resort
Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status

 

Phuket community
Phuket Marine Police officer arrested in 385kg kratom bust

Is/was this government officer a employee of Khun Wiwat, the head of Phuket Marine Department? If so...(Read More)

Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status

It is funny, do readers realise that the longer the articles are about saying/explaining of thai Of...(Read More)

Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status

Lets hope that as long the unneeded spaghetti of cables, sure more than 50% not in use/not removed ...(Read More)

Leading Thai retailers to stop handing out plastics

Makro and Villa market shops are being a good example of not handing out plastic bags for long time ...(Read More)

Week-long water outages to affect areas of Patong, Karon

Water outage effects Patong already many years on daily base. Nothing new. Numerous are the number o...(Read More)

Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status

Take down the scruffy, dangerous, often defunct power cables and give it a coat of paint. Then it mi...(Read More)

Leading Thai retailers to stop handing out plastics

"30%... comes from mom-&-pop shops" which is why it's so good that Makro no longer...(Read More)

Week-long water outages to affect areas of Patong, Karon

Wow. "Parts of Patong"? the PWA don't even know where the water will be cut off? Thail...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Police officer arrested in 385kg kratom bust

Not even a little surprised that a Phuket government employee would be busted like this. Seems like...(Read More)

Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

I call bulls**t! It is impossible for anyone to know how much revenue is generated by tourism....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket

 