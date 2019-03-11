Le Meridien Phuket wins global ‘associate health and well-being care’ award

On Feb 27, 2019, Marriott International Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, Mr Bill Marriott, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Arne Sorensen, announced Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort as recipient of the ‘Debbie Marriott Harrison TakeCare Award of Excellence’ for 2019.

By The Phuket News

Monday 11 March 2019, 02:24PM

The resort was chosen from Marriott International’s 6,700 hotels and resorts worldwide.

Launched in 2016, the Debbie Marriott Harrison TakeCare Award of Excellence recognises a managed property, department or above-property team for demonstrating significant achievements in creating a culture of associate health and well-being.

Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort General Manager Julian Lowry said his team's commitment to Marriott values was a driving factor behind this achievement.

“We are grateful to Marriott International’s Awards Selection Committee for this recognition. TakeCare activities are integral to our culture and this award will inspire us to continue and improve what we do. Each month our associates, led by TakeCare Champions from every department, carry out activities that aim to assist venues at local communities, our surrounding environment, and programmes that improve our associates’ mental and physical well-being," he says.

"Our associates know that they belong to an organisation that makes a positive difference in their lives and those around them. Through these activities, we are all rewarded with a sense of fulfillment beyond professional work,” he adds.

Regular Zumba classes, yoga, meditation, hula hoop fitness challenges and activities hosted by the resort enable associates to improve and maintain good physical health. Le Meridien Phuket has also created a running team that joins races across Phuket. The runners have won several awards in different categories of various races.

The resort holds an annual Health Fair in which hospital professionals are invited to conduct eye tests, sugar tests and physical tests, apart from an annual medical check-up which is more comprehensive as it checks cholesterol, Thinprep Pap test for females, hepatitis and other significant checks that could allow early detection of illnesses.

For the past 20 years, the resort has maintained a multi-department ‘Green Council’ to ensure the continuous implementation of environment and energy conservation efforts and is tasked with increasing awareness of these programmes amongst current and new hire associates. These activities include beach cleaning, tree planting, school painting, World Clean-Up Day, and Upcycling the Oceans drive.

In March 2016, Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort completed a B7.5 million upgrade of its on-site waste-water treatment plant. Processed water is used for the surrounding gardens and plants all around the resort, thereby reducing consumption of water supplied by the city for this purpose.

In 2017, in line with its commitment to reduce plastic waste, the resort discontinued use of plastic bottles in guest rooms and suites, replacing these with glass bottles. March 2017 saw the launch of a herb garden on a repurposed underutilised plot of the resort. The site currently grows local Thai herbs used by its chefs for a few select salads and dishes. To further reduce plastic waste, in August 2018 the resort discontinued use of plastic straws at its 10 restaurants and bars.

Le Meridien Phuket is also actively involved in Marriott Business Council’s environment and community development projects such as mangrove replanting, helmet donation to schoolchildren and sea turtle conservation in the Phuket Marine Biological Center.

The Debbie Marriott Harrison TakeCare Award of Excellence is part of Marriott International’s Awards of Excellence honorees for 2019. The Awards of Excellence programme embodies the culture of the company and recognises associates across its brands and global portfolio of hotels who best represent its core values.