Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort awarded ‘SHA’ certification

PHUKET: Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort has been awarded the Amazing Thailand ‘Safety and Health Administration - SHA’ Certificate. The SHA certificate ensures travelers that the hotel is ready for domestic and international guests return post-COVID-19.

By Press Release

Thursday 2 July 2020, 09:24AM

The certification confers that Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort has met the health and safety high standards the SHA programme requires, which ranges from hygiene of the workplace and its facilities, public areas, guestrooms, meeting rooms, restaurants, staff hygiene to guest safety protocols.

The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) project is a result of cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Ministry of Public Health, the Department of Disease Control, the Department of Health and the Department of Health Service Support, as well as government and private sector organisations involved in the tourism industry.

“Together they aim to make tourism a part of Thailand’s disease prevention measures and ensure that both Thai and foreign tourists have a positive experience, that they are happy and confident in the sanitation and safety standards of Thailand’s tourism products and services. This can be achieved by combining public health safety measures and the establishments’ high-quality service standards to reduce the risk and prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as improving Thailand’s tourism products and service standards.” explained the TAT in announcing the SHA certification scheme.

In addition to the SHA certification, Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort has also put in place a Property Cleanliness Council comprised of two senior leaders along with the department heads as members of the council, sais a statement from the resort announcing its SHA certification.

“They are responsible for the hotel’s cleanliness program following Marriott’s Commitment to Cleanliness standards and leveraging on tools available. The council is also able to answer guests’ questions on cleanliness and hygiene during their stay. Marriott’s Commitment to Cleanliness Global Council and the Property Cleanliness Council are actively monitoring the authorities’ guidance and come up with effective solutions to ensure a diligent focus on our guests’ and associates’ safety,” the statement explained.

The council covers cleanliness practices and hospitality norms and behaviors from the overall property, public spaces, guest room, back of the house, engineering, restaurant & bar, food & beverage, housekeeping to contactless service through the Marriott Bonvoy app.

Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort General Manager Julian Lowry said, “Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort is ready to welcome you back to our resort. Good news is, we have opened our doors since 1st July for you to visit and rediscover the destination with all the safety standards in place. Another piece of good news is, it is not only us who have been working hard in making your stay safe and with ease, it is all establishments all over the country with the leadership of TAT. We are very grateful for the efforts of everyone as we remain positive, committed and vigilant in delivering a safe and healthy service.”