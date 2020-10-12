Le Chaine De Rotisseur Phuket Oct 2020 Dinner

Oak Maedow Phuket
Start From: Thursday 29 October 2020, 07:00PM to Thursday 29 October 2020, 10:00PM

Chef Alessandro and his team have put together a sensational menu for us. There are some truly unique dishes and he has very generously booked the whole restaurant for us that night. I look forward to seeing you. If you have any questions please do not hesitate to email me directly at adam.goodman@twochefs.com. 7:00 pm - Welcome reception, 7:30 pm - Dinner Starts. Price: 4500 THB per person for members, 5000 THB for non members. Attire: Members with Chaine – smart casual. www.facebook.com/laChainePhuket

Person : Adam - Phuket Bailli
Address : Acqua restaurant, Kalim
Website :
http://www.facebook.com/laChainePhuket

 

