Le Chaine De Rotisseur Phuket July 2020 Dinner

Start From: Wednesday 29 July 2020, 07:00PM to Wednesday 29 July 2020, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

We invite you to join us to celebrate quality beverages, food and company once again. We come out of this forced hibernation with stories to tell and experiences to share. What better place to reconnect than at a Chaine dinner, notorious for the best dinners on the island where company and cuisine are paired to perfection. We look forward to welcoming you all back while we enjoy the creations of renowned Chef Noi and his team at Suay Cherngtalay. Date: Wednesday 29th of July 2020, 7:00 pm - Welcome reception, 7:30 - Dinner Starts. Price: 4000 THB per person for members 4500 THB for non members. Attire: Members with Chaine – smart casual.