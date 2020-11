Le Chaine De Rotisseur Phuket Christmas lunch at Sala

Start From: Saturday 19 December 2020, 12:00PM to Saturday 19 December 2020, 03:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

We are delighted to invite you to our traditional Christmas Lunch. For another year we are spending a long lunch and afternoon at the beautiful Sala Phuket Mai Khao. Anyone who has previously attended can vouch for a delicious meal. Don’t wait to book as we have a limit to 30 persons. 4000 TBH for members and 4500 THB for guests. Smart Casual with your Chaine ribbon and a Christmas spirit. www.facebook.com/laChainePhuket