Layan beachfront set for natural beauty recovery

PHUKET: Much of the 178 rai of beachfront land stretching from Layan to Leypang Beach now reclaimed by officials from illegal occupiers will have trees replanted to restore the natural beauty of the area.

Tuesday 8 November 2022, 04:35PM

An area left vacant at the Layan beachfront after illegal buildings were removed by force in late September. Photo: PR Phuket

The mass planting of trees will begin with an event next Tuesday (Nov 15), Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Nov 7).

The meeting was of a working group assembled with the sole aim of restoring the area.

Among those present were Phuket Provincial Chief Administration Officer (Palad) Somprat Prapsongkram, Thalang District Chief Bancha Thanu-in,Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) President Rewat Areerob, Cherng Talay Subdistrict Administrative Organization (OrBorTor) Chief Manoch Punchalad, and Wisut Chokchai of the Phuket Land Office.

Vice Governor Amnuay explained that the recovery efforts will be focussed on 172 rai of the land recovered, as some areas within the 178 rai were unaffected or within the national park area.

“The goal is to transform the landscape into a park for people and tourists to take advantage of,” he said.

The event next Tuesday will begin at 9am, and will include a beach cleanup, he added.

Mr Manoch explained that Cherng Talay OrBorTor had set aside of B5 million to cut grass at the site and take care of the trees planted.

“It is expected that this place will be one of the spots for people throughout the whole country. and the whole world, will want to travel to Phuket for, because it is an area with beautiful beaches more than two  kilometres long.

“The beachfront area will later feature sculptures as well as parking facilities and toilets for people to use . This area is a national treasure that everyone must take care of,” Mr Manoch said.

Capricornball | 08 November 2022 - 17:49:25 

And please, no mega parking lots like at Surin. Yes, great budget item for stuffing OrBorTor pockets, but complete waste (most lots still empty and unused). Big dreams by Khun Manoch, who hasn't had much presence throughout his district (which continues to have the biggest craphole in Phuket with no signs of revival). None of these people have any vision or understanding of beach parks.

Capricornball | 08 November 2022 - 17:42:02 

Oh jeez, sorry but I have "0" confidence that those in charge will do anything "world class". 5 million baht to plant trees that shouldn't have been torn down in the first place, including a perfectly mature coconut grove. Part of the 5 million should also be earmarked for maintenance staff that keep the filthy beach clean, install and empty trash cans daily.

 

